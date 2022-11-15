FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 2022, Match 36

Future Mattress (DEF) will be up against Pacific Group (PAG) in the 36th match of the Dubai D10 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, November 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Future Mattress have been in great form in the Dubai D10 2022. They are second in the table, winning four out of their five matches so far. Pacific Group, on the other hand, have won just one match, losing three times. They are currently at the bottom of the standings.

FM vs PAG Match Details, Dubai D10 2022

The 36th match of the Dubai D10 2022 will be played on November 16 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 12:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs PAG, Dubai D10 2022, Match 36

Date and Time: 16th November 2022, 12:15 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FM vs PAG Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is expected to be competitive, with both batters and bowlers likely to find some assistance. The ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat, enabling batters to play shots on the up. However, the will slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches (Dubai D10 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 124

Average second-innings score: 84

FM vs PAG Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Future Mattress: W-W-W-W-L

Pacific Group: L-L-W-L

FM vs PAG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Future Mattress injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Future Mattress Probable Playing 11

Khayam Khan, Syed Wasi Shah, Saif Janjua, Syed Maqsood, Waqas Ahmed I, A Sharafu, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa (c), Aryan Lakra, Asif Hayat, and Bilal Cheema.

Pacific Group injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Pacific Group Probable Playing 11

Mujahid Amin (c), Hamdan Tahir, Mohammad Waseem, Fahad Nawaz (wk), Mayank Chowdary, Fayyaz Ahmed, Adeel Malik, Mudassir Ghulam, Himyat Ullah, Irfan Ullah, and Ansh Tandon.

FM vs PAG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Shah (4 matches, 131 runs, Strike Rate: 207.94)

S Shah has been in great form and will be the best wicketkeeper choice for your FM vs PAG Dream11 fantasy team. He is his side's highest run-scorer with 131 runs in four games at a strike rate of 207.94.

Top Batter pick

M Chowdhury (4 matches, 93 runs, Strike Rate: 163.16)

M Chowdhury has been in decent touch with the bat, having slammed 93 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of over 163.

Top All-rounder pick

L Manjrekar (3 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.33)

L Manjrekar has scalped three wickets in three Dubai D10 2022 matches at an economy rate of 6.33.

Top Bowler pick

M Azhar (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 7.80)

M Azhar is the leading wicket-taker for his team, having picked up 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 7.80.

FM vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

U Ali

U Ali could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your FM vs PAG Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 63 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 175. Ali has also taken seven wickets at an average of 13.29.

R Mustafa

R Mustafa has slammed 89 runs at a strike rate of over 171 in addition to taking five wickets at an average of 16.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FM vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Azhar 10 wickets 369 points U Ali 63 runs and 7 wickets 342 points R Mustafa 89 runs and 5 wickets 337 points R Akifullah Khan 7 wickets 250 points S Shah 131 runs 246 points

FM vs PAG match expert tips

U Ali has been in top form with both the bat and the ball in the Dubai D10 2022 and could prove to be an important player for your FM vs PAG Dream11 fantasy team.

FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Head to Head League

S Shah

Batters: M Chowdary, A Sharafu, F Ahmed

All-rounders: U Ali (c), R Mustafa (vc), L Manjrekar

Bowlers: M Azhar, R Akifullah-Khan, M Ghulam, M Amin

FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Grand League

FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 36, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Shah (vc)

Batters: M Chowdary, A Sharafu, F Ahmed, A Jotin

All-rounders: U Ali, R Mustafa, J Janardhanan

Bowlers: M Azhar (c), R Akifullah-Khan, M Ghulam

