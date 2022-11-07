FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 1, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Dubai D10 Division 1 will see Future Mattress squaring off against Pacific Group (FM vs PAG) on Monday, November 7. The ICC Academy in Dubai will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Future Mattress have won two of their last three matches and are looking to put together a winning streak in the tournament. Pacific Group, on the other hand, have won only one of their last three games.

The latter outfit will give it their all to win the match, but Future Mattress have a better squad and are expected to win what should be a nail-biting encounter.

FM vs PAG Match Details

The 23rd match of the Dubai D10 Division 1 will be played on November 7 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FM vs PAG, Match 23, Dubai D10 Division 1.

Date and Time: November 7, 2022, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The surface at the ICC Academy in Dubai looks decent and there will be plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers to excel. The last match played on this pitch was between the Lyari Kings and Interglobe Marine, where a total of 199 runs were scored for the loss of seven wickets.

FM vs PAG Form Guide

Future Mattress - L W W.

Pacific Group - L W L.

FM vs PAG Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Syed Haider Shah (wk), Ashwant Valthapa, Saif Janjua, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Hayat, Tahir Latif, Adil Mirza, Waqas Ahmed-I, Tasawar Jammu, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Muhammad Azhar.

PAG Playing XI

No injury updates

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Zeeshan Abid, Abhay Jotin, Fayyaz Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Laxman Manjrekar, Jiju Janardhanan, Irfan Ullah-I, Mudassir Ghulam, Zahoor Khan.

FM vs PAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shah (Two matches, 76 runs)

S Shah is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is also solid behind the stumps and will likely earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

H Tahir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

M Chowdary (Three matches, 77 runs)

M Chowdary and A Jotin are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team for this game. B Cheema has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for you to consider.

All-rounders

R Mustafa (Three matches, 38 runs, three wickets)

R Mustafa and U Ali are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this game. The duo will bat in the top order and are also likely to complete their quota of overs.

L Manjrekar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Azhar (Three matches, 10 runs, six wickets)

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for today's game are M Ghulam and M Azhar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs.

R Akifullah is another good pick for you to consider adding to your Dream11 team.

FM vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in various domestic leagues. Mustafa has smashed 38 runs and taken three wickets in his last three games.

M Azhar

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make M Azhar the captain of your grand league teams. He has scored 10 runs and scalped six wickets in his last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for FM vs PAG, Match 23

Player Stats Points R Akifullah Six wickets 213 points M Azhar 10 runs and six wickets 225 points R Mustafa 38 runs and three wickets 161 points M Ghulam Six wickets 217 points U Ali 26 runs and three wickets 149 points

Future Mattress vs Pacific Group Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Future Mattress vs Pacific Group Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Future Mattress vs Pacific Group Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Shah.

Batters: A Sharafu, B Cheema, A Jotin, Fayyaz Ahmed.

All-rounders: R Mustafa, U Ali, L Manjrekar.

Bowlers: R Akifullah, M Ghulam, M Azhar.

Future Mattress vs Pacific Group Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Future Mattress vs Pacific Group Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Shah.

Batters: A Sharafu, M Chowdary, Fayyaz Ahmed.

All-rounders: R Mustafa, U Ali, L Manjrekar, J Janardhanan.

Bowlers: R Akifullah, M Ghulam, M Azhar.

