FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League 2022 Match 8

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Pacific Group (PAG) in the eighth game of the CBFS T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FM vs PAG Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.
Both teams won their first game. Future Mattress beat 11 Ace by 20 runs after racking up 134-3, while Pacific Group hunted down a target of 100 with three deliveries to spare against Seven Districts.
FM vs PAG, Match Details
The eighth game of the CBFS T10 Leaguebetween Future Mattress and Pacific Group will be played on November 22 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 8:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: FM vs PAG
Date & Time: November 22, 2022; 8:30 pm IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Live Streaming: Fancode
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on, and the short boundaries favour batters. Moreover, teams have consistently got big scores here, and the trend could continue.
FM vs PAG Probable Playing XIs today
Future Mattress Team News
No major injury concerns
Future Mattress Probable Playing XI
Khayam Khan (wk), Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Dawood Ejaz, Syed Haider Shah, Tasawar Jammu, Muhammad Farazuddin, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Azhar, Asif Hayat, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Imran Khan
Pacific Group Team News
No major injury concerns
Pacific Group Probable Playing XI
Khalid Shah (wk), Abhay Jotin, Fayyaz Ahmad, Amjad Gul, Fahad Nawaz (c), Farooq Mohammad, Mohammad Waseem, Sajjad Murshad, Mujahid Amin, Irfan Ullah-I, Saqib Manshad
Today’s FM vs PAG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Khayam Khan
Khan can blast away at the top of the order. He got a quickfire 10-ball 19, hitting one four and two sixes.
Top Batter Pick
Syed Haider Shah
Shah has been in top form with the bat. He scored 33 off 21, including two fours and one six.
Top All-rounder Pick
Mohammad Waseem
Waseem scored 12 and bowled a couple of quiet overs in the last game and can have a big all-round impact on proceedings.
Top Bowler Pick
Imran Khan
Khan bowled a solid spell in the last game. The 40-year-old fast bowler took 2-15 in his two overs against ACE.
FM vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices
Dawood Ejaz
Ejaz batted beautifully in the last gameagainst 11 Ace. He racked up a 28-ball 59, including five fours and four sixes.
Sajjad Murshad
Murshad starred with the ball in PAG’s win over SVD, with figures of 2-12 from two overs. He can also be handy with the bat.
Five Must-picks with player stats for FM vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
FM vs PAG Match Expert Tips
The top-order batters and all-rounders could be key. The likes of Syed Haider Shah, Dawood Ejaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Waseem and Sajjad Murshad will likely be the ones to watch out for.
FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah, Khayam Khan
Batters: Syed Haider Shah, Dawood Ejaz, Fayyaz Ahmed
All-rounders: Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Farazuddin, Sajjad Murshad
Bowlers: Muhammad Azhar, Mujahid Amin, Imran Khan
FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah, Khayam Khan
Batters: Syed Haider Shah, Dawood Ejaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Tasawar Jammu
All-rounders: Mohammad Waseem, Sajjad Murshad
Bowlers: Saqib Manshad, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Imran Khan