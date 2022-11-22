FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League 2022 Match 8

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Pacific Group (PAG) in the eighth game of the CBFS T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FM vs PAG Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Both teams won their first game. Future Mattress beat 11 Ace by 20 runs after racking up 134-3, while Pacific Group hunted down a target of 100 with three deliveries to spare against Seven Districts.

FM vs PAG, Match Details

The eighth game of the CBFS T10 Leaguebetween Future Mattress and Pacific Group will be played on November 22 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 8:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FM vs PAG

Date & Time: November 22, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on, and the short boundaries favour batters. Moreover, teams have consistently got big scores here, and the trend could continue.

FM vs PAG Probable Playing XIs today

Future Mattress Team News

No major injury concerns

Future Mattress Probable Playing XI

Khayam Khan (wk), Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Dawood Ejaz, Syed Haider Shah, Tasawar Jammu, Muhammad Farazuddin, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Azhar, Asif Hayat, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Imran Khan

Pacific Group Team News

No major injury concerns

Pacific Group Probable Playing XI

Khalid Shah (wk), Abhay Jotin, Fayyaz Ahmad, Amjad Gul, Fahad Nawaz (c), Farooq Mohammad, Mohammad Waseem, Sajjad Murshad, Mujahid Amin, Irfan Ullah-I, Saqib Manshad

Today’s FM vs PAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Khayam Khan

Khan can blast away at the top of the order. He got a quickfire 10-ball 19, hitting one four and two sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Syed Haider Shah

Shah has been in top form with the bat. He scored 33 off 21, including two fours and one six.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Waseem

Waseem scored 12 and bowled a couple of quiet overs in the last game and can have a big all-round impact on proceedings.

Top Bowler Pick

Imran Khan

Khan bowled a solid spell in the last game. The 40-year-old fast bowler took 2-15 in his two overs against ACE.

FM vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

Dawood Ejaz

Ejaz batted beautifully in the last gameagainst 11 Ace. He racked up a 28-ball 59, including five fours and four sixes.

Sajjad Murshad

Murshad starred with the ball in PAG’s win over SVD, with figures of 2-12 from two overs. He can also be handy with the bat.

Five Must-picks with player stats for FM vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dawood Ejaz 59 runs in 1 match Syed Haider Shah 33 runs in 1 match Sajjad Murshad 2 wickets in 1 match Khayam Khan 19 runs in 1 match Mohammad Waseem 12 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match

FM vs PAG Match Expert Tips

The top-order batters and all-rounders could be key. The likes of Syed Haider Shah, Dawood Ejaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Waseem and Sajjad Murshad will likely be the ones to watch out for.

FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Dream11 Team for Future Mattress vs Pacific Group - CBFS T10 League 2022

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah, Khayam Khan

Batters: Syed Haider Shah, Dawood Ejaz, Fayyaz Ahmed

All-rounders: Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Farazuddin, Sajjad Murshad

Bowlers: Muhammad Azhar, Mujahid Amin, Imran Khan

FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Future Mattress vs Pacific Group - CBFS T10 League 2022

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah, Khayam Khan

Batters: Syed Haider Shah, Dawood Ejaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Tasawar Jammu

All-rounders: Mohammad Waseem, Sajjad Murshad

Bowlers: Saqib Manshad, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Imran Khan

Poll : 0 votes