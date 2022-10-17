FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 3

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Pacific Group (PAG) in the third match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, October 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Future Mattress will be looking for a win in this encounter as it's their opening match of the tournament.

Pacific Group, on the other hand, too will be in action for the first time in this edition and will be keen to put up a good performance.

FM vs PAG Match Details

The third match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on October 17 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs PAG, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 3

Date and Time: October 17, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

FM vs PAG Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Chasing should be the preferred option with the average first innings score at the venue being 160 runs.

Last Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 165

FM vs PAG Form Guide (Last match)

Future Mattress: NA

Pacific Group: NA

FM vs PAG probable playing 11s for today’s match

FM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FM Probable Playing 11

Syed Haider Shah, Ashwant Valthapa, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Asif Khan, Syed Maqsood, Adil Mirza, Waqas Ahmed-1, Asif Mumtaz, Matiullah Khan, Shahnawaz Khan, and Muhammad Uzair-Khan.

PAG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PAG Probable Playing 11

Mujahid Amin, Ansh Tandon, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Mayank Chowdary, Laxman Manjrekar, Aayan Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Saqib Manshad, Zahoor Khan, and Raja Akifullah Khan.

FM vs PAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Yasir Kaleem (11 matches, 305 runs, Strike Rate: 116.41)

Yasir is a hard-hitting batter who can rack up quick-fire runs on Monday. He has scored 305 runs in 11 T20 matches at a strike rate of 116.41.

Top Batter pick

Ansh Tandon (23 matches, 271 runs, Strike Rate: 87.42)

Ansh is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in this match. He has scored 271 runs at a strike rate of 87.42 in 23 T20 matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Rohan Mustafa (70 matches, 1243 runs and 74 wickets, Strike Rate: 117.4 and Economy Rate: 6.61)

Rohan has scored 1243 runs while scalping 74 wickets at an economy rate of 6.61 in 70 T20 matches. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.

Top Bowler pick

Umair Ali (22 matches, 29 wickets and 270 runs, Economy Rate: 5.49 and Strike Rate: 156.98)

Umair could provide some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scalped 29 wickets at an economy rate of 5.49 in 22 T20 matches, while also scoring 270 runs at a strike rate of 156.98.

FM vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohan Mustafa

Rohan could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 1243 runs in 70 T20 matches at a strike rate of 117.4, while also picking up 74 wickets.

Fayyaz Ahmed

Fayyaz is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 648 runs in 22 matches at a strike rate of 121.35.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FM vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Rohan Mustafa 1243 runs and 74 wickets in 70 matches Fayyaz Ahmed 648 runs in 22 matches Yasir Kaleem 305 runs in 11 matches Umair Ali 29 wickets and 270 runs in 22 matches Ansh Tandon 271 runs in 23 matches

FM vs PAG match expert tips

Rohan Mustafa could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

Wicketkeeper: Syed Haider Shah, Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Hameed Khan

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Laxman Manjrekar, Jiju Janardhanan

Bowlers: Saqib Manshad, Matiullah Khan, Shahnawaz Khan.

FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

FM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir, Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Asif Khan

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Asif Mumtaz, Laxman Manjrekar

Bowlers: Umair Ali, Raja Akifullah Khan, Shahnawaz Khan.

