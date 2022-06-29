FM vs PSM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Semifinal 1

Future Mattress (FM) will take on PSM-XI (PSM) in the first semifinal of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the playoff games. Future Mattress won their quarterfinal against MLG by eight wickets, while PSM-XI won theirs against TVS by five wickets.

PSM-XI will give it their all, but Future Mattress, who are a relatively better team, are expected to emerge victorious/

FM vs PSM Probable Playing XIs

FM

Dyer Shah (wk), Muhammad Mudassar, Ansar Khan, Usman-II, Aryan Lakra, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Adil Mirza, Alishan Sharafu, Tahir Latif, Zawar Faridi.

PSM

Dawood Ejaz (wk), Adnan Khan, Jeevan Gangadharan, Qamar Awan, Amer Hamza, Abdullah Azhar, Zahir Siddiqui, Ali Afridi, Gulraiz Yasin, Muktiar Ahmad, and Raja Farzan Khan.

Match Details

Match: FM vs PSM, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Semifinal 1.

Date and Time: June 29, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters could be key.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, and both teams will likely chase on winning the toss.

FM vs PSM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Ejaz, who played exceptionally well in the last match against TVS, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 62 runs in just 30 deliveries and took a catch against TVS.

Batters

Q Awan and M Usman are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Sharafu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 51 runs and took two wickets against RJT.

All-rounders

R Mustafa and A Hamza are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Mustafa smashed 64 runs and took a wicket against MLG.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ghaffar and R Farzan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. H Ali is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in Future Mattress vs PSM-XI Dream11 prediction team

R Mustafa (FM)

A Hamza (PSM)

A Ghaffar (FM)

Future Mattress vs PSM-XI: Key stats for Dream11 team

A Hamza - 207 runs

R Mustafa - 101 runs and 8 wickets

A Ghaffar - 65 runs and 7 wickets

Future Mattress vs PSM-XI Dream11 Prediction (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1 for Dream11 match

Fantasy suggestion #1: D Ejaz, A Sharafu, Q Awan, M Usman, R Mustafa, A Hamza, A Lakra, A Azhar, R Farzan, H Ali, A Ghaffar.

Captain: R Mustafa. Vice Captain: A Hamza.

Fantasy suggestion #2 for Dream11 match

Fantasy suggestion #2: D Ejaz, A Sharafu, Q Awan, M Adnan, M Usman, R Mustafa, A Hamza, A Lakra, S Butt, R Farzan, A Ghaffar.

Captain: R Mustafa. Vice Captain: A Hamza.

