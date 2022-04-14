FM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Quarter-final 3

The Future Mattress (FM) will lock horns with Syed Agha CC (SAC) in the third quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

Future Mattress finished atop the Group C standings, winning all three of their games. They defeated The Vision Shipping by six wickets in their last match. Agha CC, on the other hand, managed to win two out of their three fixtures and finished second in Group A. They defeated Fair Deal Defenders by seven wickets in their last match.

FM vs SAC Probable Playing 11 Today

FM XI

Abdul Shakoor (WK), Alishan Sharafu, Syed Haider, Muhammad Usman, Wasim Bari, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Naseer Akram, Shahid Nawaz, Umair Ali, Sultan Ahmad.

SAC XI

Khalid Shah (WK), Abdullah Khan, Hassan Eisakhel, Zainullah, Muhammad Mudassar, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Saxena, Israr Ahmed, Harsh Desai, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Muhammad Irfan.

Match Details

FM vs SAC, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Quarter-final 3

Date and Time: 14th April 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters will find it easy to score runs if they spend some time in the middle. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 180 runs.

Today’s FM vs SAC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: Shakoor has scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 108.80 in three matches. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Hassan Eisakhel: Eisakhel is the leading run-scorer for Syed Agha CC in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League with 136 runs in three matches.

Muhammad Usman: Usman has scored 31 runs and picked up a wicket in three matches. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Zawar Farid: Farid has smashed 87 runs at a strike rate of 142.62 in three matches while also taking a wicket. He is someone who can single-handedly win matches.

Muhammad Mudassar: Mudassar has scored 83 runs and picked up two wickets in three games. He can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Thursday.

Bowlers

Naseer Akram: Akram has claimed four wickets at an economy rate of 5.17 in three matches. He will lead the Future Mattress' bowling attack on Thursday.

Simranjeet Singh Kang: Kang has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 5.58 in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in FM vs SAC Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Shakoor (FM) - 218 points

Simranjeet Singh Kang (SAC) - 214 points

Hassan Eisakhel (SAC) - 213 points

Muhammad Mudassar (SAC) - 206 points

Naseer Akram (FM) - 177 points

Important Stats for FM vs SAC Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Shakoor: 136 runs in 3 matches; SR - 108.80

Simranjeet Singh Kang: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.58

Hassan Eisakhel: 136 runs in 3 matches; SR - 188.89

Muhammad Mudassar: 83 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 202.44 and ER - 9.40

Naseer Akram: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.58

FM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

FM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Zainullah, Hassan Eisakhel, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Harsh Desai, Muhammad Mudassar, Umair Ali, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Naseer Akram.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor.

FM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Zainullah, Hassan Eisakhel, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Harsh Desai, Umair Ali, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Zawar Farid.

Edited by Samya Majumdar