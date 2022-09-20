FM vs SCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see the Future Mattress (FM) square off against the Sharjah Cricket Academy (SCA) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Tuesday, September 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs SCA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

The Sharjah Cricket Academy lost their first match to 11 Ace by 56 runs. The Future Mattress, on the other hand, won their first match against Colatta Chocolates by 133 runs.

Sharjah Cricket Academy will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Future Mattress have a better squad. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FM vs SCA Match Details

The 10th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on September 20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6.30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs SCA, Match 10

Date and Time: September 20, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the Pacific Group and Interglobe Marine, where a total of 507 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

FM vs SCA Form Guide

FM - W

SCA - L

FM vs SCA Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Mayank Chowdary, Saif Janjua, Syed Haider Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Farazuddin, Adil Mirza, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Zawar Farid, and Umair Ali.

SCA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Mudit Agarwal, Aryan Saxena, Zainullah, Kashish Panseja, Yuvraj Barua, Rayan Khan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Maroof Merchant, Harsh Desai, and Furqan Shafi.

FM vs SCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Chowdary (1 match, 33 runs)

M Chowdary is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Shakoor is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Shah (1 match, 108 runs, 1 wicket)

S Shah and A Saxena are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Y Barua has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Azhar (1 match, 5 wickets)

M Azhar and H Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. S Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Merchant (1 match, 44 runs, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Merchant and H Desai. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Chaudhry is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FM vs SCA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Azhar

M Azhar is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of 10 overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. He scalped five wickets in the last match against Colatta Chocolates.

M Merchant

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for spinners, you can make A Mumtaz the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in both middle overs and bat in the upper-middle order. He took two wickets and scored 44 runs in the last match against 11 Ace.

5 Must-Picks for FM vs SCA, Match 10

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points M Merchant 44 runs and 2 wickets 107 points M Azhar 5 wickets 172 points H Desai 14 runs and 2 wickets 86 points S Shah 108 runs and 1 wicket 164 points H Khan 61 runs and 3 wickets 165 points

Future Mattress vs Sharjah Cricket Academy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Future Mattress vs Sharjah Cricket Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Future Mattress vs Sharjah Cricket Academy Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Shakoor, M Chowdary

Batters: A Saxena, S Shah, Y Barua

All-rounders: H Khan, M Azhar

Bowlers: M Merchant, H Desai, U Ali, M Chaudhry

Future Mattress vs Sharjah Cricket Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Future Mattress vs Sharjah Cricket Academy Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Chowdary

Batters: A Saxena, S Shah, Y Barua

All-rounders: H Khan, M Azhar, S Singh, S Laghari

Bowlers: M Merchant, H Desai, U Ali

