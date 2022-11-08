FM vs SRL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBSF T-20 League 2022, Match 25

Future Mattress (FM) will be up against the Sri Lions (SRL) in the 25th match of the CBSF T-20 League 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, November 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Future Mattress have been in brilliant form in the tournament so far. They have won all three of their matches and are currently atop the Group B standings. Meanwhile, the Sri Lions have won two of their matches and are third in the points table.

FM vs SRL Match Details, CBSF T-20 League 2022

The 25th match of the CBSF T-20 League 2022 will be played on November 8 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST.

FM vs SRL, CBSF T-20 League 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: 8th November 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FM vs SRL Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a good one to bat on, with high scores being common in the CBSF T-20 League 2022 so far. Batters tend to capitalize on the short boundaries to good effect.

Last 5 matches (CBSF T-20 League 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 210.6

Average second-innings score: 129

FM vs SRL Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Future Mattress: W-W-W

Sri Lions: W-L-W

FM vs SRL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Future Mattress injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Future Mattress Probable Playing 11

Khayam Khan, Syed Wasi Shah, Saif Janjua, Syed Maqsood, Waqas Ahmed I, A Sharafu, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa(C), Aryan Lakra, Asif Hayat, Bilal Cheema.

Sri Lions injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Sri Lions Probable Playing 11

SM Pathiranahewa, Waruna Perera, Isham Ghouse(C), Jaan Jayasinghe, Sasika Samarajeewa, Ramesh Nimantha, Poorna Silva, Isuru Umesh, Charuka Ullandupitiya, Rukshan Rodrigo, Deshan Darren Wijesinghe.

FM vs SRL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Valthapa (3 matches, 97 runs, Average: 48.50)

A Valthapa has been in inspired form in the CBSF T-20 League 2022. He has scored 97 runs in three matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of over 134.

Top Batter pick

W Perera (3 matches, 82 runs, Strike Rate: 174.47)

W Perera is his side's leading run-scorer in the competition with 82 runs at a strike rate close to 175.

Top All-rounder pick

R Mustafa (3 matches, 94 runs and 3 wickets)

R Mustafa has amassed 94 runs at a strike rate of over 156 in addition to taking three wickets at a spectacular economy rate of 5.08 in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

V Kulatunga (3 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.09)

V Kulatunga is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Sri Lions, having taken eight wickets at a wonderful economy of 6.09.

FM vs SRL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sharafu

A Sharafu is his side's highest run-scorer in the CBSF T-20 League 2022 with 187 runs at an average of 93.50 and a strike rate of close to 250. He has also taken two wickets and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your FM vs SRL Dream11 fantasy team.

V Sanjaya

V Sanjaya is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 10 wickets in just three matches at an average of 7.30 and an economy of 6.54. He has also scored 43 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FM vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points V Sanjaya 43 runs and 10 wickets 411 points A Sharafu 187 runs and 2 wickets 347 points V Kulatunga 8 wickets 277 points R Mustafa 94 runs and 3 wickets 245 points A Valthapa 97 runs and 2 wickets 237 points

FM vs SRL match expert tips

V Sanjaya is in the form of his life with the ball and could prove to be the X-factor in your FM vs SRL Dream11 fantasy team.

FM vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Head to Head League

FM vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Valthapa, S Shah

Batters: A Sharafu (c), W Perera, R Nimantha

All-rounders: R Mustafa, M Farazuddin

Bowlers: V Sanjaya (vc), V Kulatunga, M Azhar, S Asanka Fernando

FM vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Grand League

FM vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Valthapa, S Shah

Batters: A Sharafu, W Perera, R Nimantha, S Madushanka

All-rounders: R Mustafa (c), M Farazuddin

Bowlers: V Sanjaya, V Kulatunga (vc), M Azhar

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 2879 votes