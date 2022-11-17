FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 2022, Match 39

Future Mattress (FM) will be up against Seven Districts (SVD) in the 39th match of the Dubai D10 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, November 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Future Mattress have been quite dominant in the competition. They have won five of their seven games and are second in Group B. Meanwhile, Seven Districts have won only once in five games. Their streak of four consecutive losses came to an end only recently as they beat Colatta Chocolates by 20 runs.

FM vs SVD Match Details, Dubai D10 2022

The 39th match of Dubai D10 2022 will be played on November 17 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 12:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs SVD, Dubai D10 2022, Match 39

Date and Time: 17th November 2022, 12:15 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FM vs SVD Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is expected to be competitive as the ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat. However, the surface is expected to slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 124

Average second-innings score: 84

FM vs SVD Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Future Mattress: W-L-W-W-W

Seven Districts: W-L-L-L-L

FM vs SVD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Future Mattress injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Future Mattress Probable Playing 11

Saif Janjua, Syed Maqsood, Waqas Ahmed-I, Adil Mirza (C), A Sharafu, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, Asif Hayat, Bilal Cheema, Tahir Latif.

Seven Districts injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Sagheer, Wahab Hassan, Shahzad Ali (C), Muhammad Kashif, Farman Ali, Muhammad Zameer, Muhammad Haider, Hafiz Almas, Haider Ali-l, Shahid Nawaz, Ajmal Khan.

FM vs SVD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Shah (6 matches, 161 runs, Strike Rate: 189.41)

S Shah has been in great form and will be the best wicketkeeper choice for your FM vs SVD Dream11 fantasy side. He is the highest run-scorer for his side with 161 runs in six games at a strike rate of 189.41.

Top Batter pick

A Sharafu (3 matches, 71 runs, Strike Rate: 221.88)

A Sharafu has scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 221.88 and will be keen to add to his tally.

Top All-rounder pick

R Mustafa (5 matches, 89 runs and 5 wickets)

R Mustafa has been in outstanding touch with both the bat and ball in the Dubai D10 2022. He has amassed 89 runs at a strike rate of 171.15 and has also taken five wickets at an economy rate of 8.00.

Top Bowler pick

M Azhar (7 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 9.73)

M Azhar is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team. He has picked up 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 9.73.

FM vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

U Ali

U Ali has plenty of experience and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your FM vs SVD Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 79 runs at an average of 39.50 and at a strike rate of 161.22. Ali has also taken 12 wickets at an average of 10.33.

H Almas

H Almas is both the leading run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker for his team in the competition. He has scored 129 runs in five games at an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 204.76. Almas has also scalped six wickets at an average of 18.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FM vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points U Ali 79 runs and 12 wickets 550 points H Almas 129 runs and 6 wickets 408 points M Azhar 11 wickets 405 points R Mustafa 89 runs and 5 wickets 337 points S Shah 161 runs 309 points

FM vs SVD match expert tips

U Ali has been in top form with both the bat and ball and could prove to be an important player for your FM vs SVD Dream11 fantasy team.

FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 39, Head to Head League

FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 39, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Shah, A Shakoor

Batters: A Sharafu, S Ali, M Sagheer Afridi

All-rounders: U Ali (c), R Mustafa, H Almas (vc)

Bowlers: M Azhar, S Nawaz, M Uzair-Khan

FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 39, Grand League

FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 39, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Shah

Batters: A Sharafu, S Ali, M Sagheer Afridi

All-rounders: U Ali, R Mustafa (vc), H Almas, F Mohammad

Bowlers: M Azhar (c), S Nawaz, M Uzair-Khan

