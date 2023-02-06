FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian League, Match 12

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Seven Districts (SVD) in the 12th match of the ICCA Arabian League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, February 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Seven Districts are yet to play their first match since their previous game against Pacific Group was called off without the ball being bowled.

Meanwhile, Future Mattress will play their first game of the tournament and will look to start their campaign on a high note with the likes of Rohan Mustafa, Yasir Kaleem, Abdul Shakoor, and Alishan Sharafu in their ranks.

FM vs SVD Match Details, ICCA Arabian League

The 12th match of the ICCA Arabian League will be played on February 6 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST.

FM vs SVD, ICCA Arabian League, Match 12

Date and Time: February 6 2023, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FM vs SVD Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is ideal for batting, with assistance available for bowlers. While pacers should find some swing early on, batters will look to take their time before going all out. The average score at this venue is 166 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by the team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 166

Average 2nd innings score: 159

FM vs SVD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Future Mattress injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Future Mattress Probable Playing 11

Yasir Kaleem, Abdul Shakoor, Alishan Sharafu, Syed Shah, Adil Mirza, Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Farazuddin, Hammed Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Hazrat Luqman

Seven Districts injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Haider (c), Muhammad Zameer, Raees Ahmed, Farman Ali (wk), Muhammad Kashif, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Almas Hafiz, Wahab Hassan, Tharindu Perera, Vikum Sanjaya, Haider Ali

Today's FM vs SVD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Yasir Kaleem (111 runs in 6 matches; Average: 18.50)

Yasir Kaleem is a clean-hitting batter who can get his team off to a quick start in the early overs. He will look to play an effective knock in the upcoming games.

Top Batter Pick

Alishan Sharafu (38 runs in 7 T20I matches, Average: 9.50)

Alishan Sharafu has improved immensely from his previous performances. He is a technical batter looking for form in a short format. Given his talent, he is a must-have selection for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rohan Mustafa (984 runs & 61 wickets in 55 T20I matches, Average: 20.90 )

He is an excellent all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 984 runs at a strike rate of 121.30 and has also taken 61 wickets in 55 T20I games. Mustafa is expected to deliver another top performance.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohsin Raza (Three wickets in 6 matches, E.R: 6.14)

His performances with the ball have been superb so far in this tournament. He has taken three wickets and scored 11 runs in six games, making him an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

FM vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Haider

Muhammad Haider has impressed everyone with his bowling performances in his overall career so far. He has picked up 146 wickets at an average of 16.27 in 108 games. Given his current form, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Abdul Shakoor

Abdul Shakoor is a top batter for his team and has shown some potential with the ball as well, having scored 130 runs at an average of 10.00 in 13 games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy of your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for FM vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Kashif

Lahiru Sandaruwan

Almas Hafiz

Muhammad Farazuddin

Hammed Khan

FM vs SVD match expert tips, Match 12th

Aryan Lakra is an outstanding all-rounder who has done well for his team so far. He has scored 44 runs and taken two wickets in five T20I games. He's an excellent choice for your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.

FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head-to-Head League

FM vs SVD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: F Ali

Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Syed Shah, L Sandaruwan, T Perera

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, H Ali, R Ahmed

Bowlers: Hazrat Luqman, M Zammer-I

FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

FM vs SVD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: M Kashif

Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Syed Shah, W Hassan T Perera

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, M Haider, R Ahmed

Bowlers: Hazrat Luqman, M Zammer-I

