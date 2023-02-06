FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian League, Match 12

Future Mattress (FM) will take on Seven Districts (SVD) in the 12th match of the ICCA Arabian League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, February 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Seven Districts are yet to play their first match since their previous game against Pacific Group was called off without the ball being bowled.
Meanwhile, Future Mattress will play their first game of the tournament and will look to start their campaign on a high note with the likes of Rohan Mustafa, Yasir Kaleem, Abdul Shakoor, and Alishan Sharafu in their ranks.
FM vs SVD Match Details, ICCA Arabian League
The 12th match of the ICCA Arabian League will be played on February 6 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST.
FM vs SVD, ICCA Arabian League, Match 12
Date and Time: February 6 2023, 9:30 pm IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
FM vs SVD Pitch Report
The pitch at the ICC Academy is ideal for batting, with assistance available for bowlers. While pacers should find some swing early on, batters will look to take their time before going all out. The average score at this venue is 166 runs.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches won by the team batting first: 3
Matches won by team bowling first: 2
Average 1st innings score: 166
Average 2nd innings score: 159
FM vs SVD probable playing 11s for today’s match
Future Mattress injury/team news
There are no injury reports.
Future Mattress Probable Playing 11
Yasir Kaleem, Abdul Shakoor, Alishan Sharafu, Syed Shah, Adil Mirza, Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Farazuddin, Hammed Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Hazrat Luqman
Seven Districts injury/team news
There are no injury reports.
Seven Districts Probable Playing 11
Muhammad Haider (c), Muhammad Zameer, Raees Ahmed, Farman Ali (wk), Muhammad Kashif, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Almas Hafiz, Wahab Hassan, Tharindu Perera, Vikum Sanjaya, Haider Ali
Today's FM vs SVD Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Yasir Kaleem (111 runs in 6 matches; Average: 18.50)
Yasir Kaleem is a clean-hitting batter who can get his team off to a quick start in the early overs. He will look to play an effective knock in the upcoming games.
Top Batter Pick
Alishan Sharafu (38 runs in 7 T20I matches, Average: 9.50)
Alishan Sharafu has improved immensely from his previous performances. He is a technical batter looking for form in a short format. Given his talent, he is a must-have selection for this game.
Top All-rounder Pick
Rohan Mustafa (984 runs & 61 wickets in 55 T20I matches, Average: 20.90 )
He is an excellent all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 984 runs at a strike rate of 121.30 and has also taken 61 wickets in 55 T20I games. Mustafa is expected to deliver another top performance.
Top Bowler Pick
Mohsin Raza (Three wickets in 6 matches, E.R: 6.14)
His performances with the ball have been superb so far in this tournament. He has taken three wickets and scored 11 runs in six games, making him an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.
FM vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices
Muhammad Haider
Muhammad Haider has impressed everyone with his bowling performances in his overall career so far. He has picked up 146 wickets at an average of 16.27 in 108 games. Given his current form, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.
Abdul Shakoor
Abdul Shakoor is a top batter for his team and has shown some potential with the ball as well, having scored 130 runs at an average of 10.00 in 13 games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy of your fantasy team.
5 Must-picks for FM vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Muhammad Kashif
Lahiru Sandaruwan
Almas Hafiz
Muhammad Farazuddin
Hammed Khan
FM vs SVD match expert tips, Match 12th
Aryan Lakra is an outstanding all-rounder who has done well for his team so far. He has scored 44 runs and taken two wickets in five T20I games. He's an excellent choice for your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.
FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeepers: F Ali
Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Syed Shah, L Sandaruwan, T Perera
All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, H Ali, R Ahmed
Bowlers: Hazrat Luqman, M Zammer-I
FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: M Kashif
Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Syed Shah, W Hassan T Perera
All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, M Haider, R Ahmed
Bowlers: Hazrat Luqman, M Zammer-I