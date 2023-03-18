FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, 1st Semi-Final

Future Mattress (FM) will take on the Seven Districts (SVD) in the first semi-final of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, March 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FM vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Future Mattress have been in good form in the tournament. They have managed to win five of their six league matches and finished at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, the Seven Districts have had a topsy-turvy journey till now. They won three of their six matches. The two teams will be giving their best in this match as they try to win this and make it to the summit clash.

FM vs SVD Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League

The 1st Semi-final of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on March 19 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs SVD, ICCA Arabian T20 League, 1st Semi Final

Date and Time: March 19, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

FM vs SVD Pitch Report

The pitch will have a good bounce on it. The batters will enjoy the bounce and it may also keep the pacers who can hit the hard lengths interested.

FM vs SVD probable playing XIs for today’s match

FM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FM Probable Playing XI

Yasir Kaleem, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Syed Haider Shah, Saif Januja, Umer Farooq-I, Umair Ali (c), Basil Hameed, Sabir Ali, Muhammad Azhar, Touqeer Riyasat, and Imran Khan.

SVD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SVD Probable Playing XI

Farman Ali (wk), Muhammad Kashif-II, Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Haider Ali-I, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Muhammad Haider-I (c), Muhammad Saghir Khan, Vikum Bandara Sanjaya, Muhammad Zameer-I, and Hafiz Almas.

FM vs SVD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor (6 Matches, 432 Points)

Abdul Shakoor has been in brilliant form with the bat this tournament. He has also been well behind the stumps and is the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Muhammad Irfan-II (6 Matches, 483 Points)

Muhammad Irfan has shown great skill with the bat. He is a prize asset in the top order and is the best choice from the batter section for this match.

All-rounder

Umair Ali (7 Matches 594 Points)

Umair has been excellent with both the bat and the ball. His ability to be a match winner with either of his trades makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Touqeer Riyasat (7 Matches 347 Points)

Riyasat has been brilliant with the ball in the tournament. His ability to pick up wickets at crucial stages makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

FM vs SVD Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Raees Ahmed-I

The all-rounder has been in brilliant form in the tournament. Raees Ahmed has picked up 99 points on average in each game. He is the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Umair Ali

Umair Ali has done a great job with both the bat and the ball. His ability to win a match in either of the innings makes Umair a great choice as the captain or Vice-captain.

Five Must-picks for FM vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricke

A Shakoor

M Irfan-II

Raees Ahmed-I

Umair Ali

Touqeer Riyasat

FM vs SVD match expert tips

It will be a sporty wicket at the ICC Academy. Top-order batters and bowlers who can use their variations cleverly will be the best picks for the match.

FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st Semi-Final, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Shakorr

Batters: Asif Khan, S Shah, M Irfan-II

All-rounders: Umair Ali, U Farooq-I, H Ali-I, Raees Ahmed-I

Bowlers: V Bandara, Touqeer Riyasat, S Laghari

