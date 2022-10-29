FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 14

Future Mattress (FM) will lock horns with the Seven Districts (SVD) in match 14 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Saturday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at FM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, best player picks, pitch reports, and more.

The Seven Districts will be playing their match and will be looking to start the tournament on a positive note. Future Mattress, on the other hand, have won both their last matches by big margins.

The Seven Districts will give it their all to win the match, but Future Mattress are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FM vs SVD Match Details

The 14th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on October 29 at ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs SVD, Match 14

Date and Time: 29th October 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role. The last match played on this pitch was between Foot Print Defenders and Infusion Invergy Lions, where a total of 386 runs were scored for the loss of seven wickets.

FM vs SVD Form Guide

FM - W W

SVD - Will be playing their first match

FM vs SVD Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

No major injury updates

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Saif Janjua, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Hameed Khan, Asif Khan, Syed Maqsood, Shoaib Laghari, Adil Mirza, Rohan Mustafa (c), Asif Mumtaz, Touqeer Riyasat

SVD Playing XI

No major injury updates

Farman Ali (wk), Farooq Mohammad, Muhammad Sagheer, Shahzad Ali, Haider Ali-l, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Wahab Hassan, Muhammad Haider (c), Shahid Nawaz, Ajmal Khan

FM vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem

Y Kaleem is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring highly in today's match. S Shah is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

F Mohammad

F Mohammad and H Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Sagheer has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

U Ali

U Ali and R Mustafa are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Saghir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Azhar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Azhar and S Nawaz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in the death overs. A Ghaffar is another good pick for today's match.

FM vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 89 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

M Azhar

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make M Azhar the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He has already taken five wickets in the last games.

5 Must-Picks for FM vs SVD, Match 14

M Azhar

R Mustafa

U Ali

F Mohammad

Y Kaleem

Future Mattress vs Seven Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Future Mattress vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem

Batters: H Khan, F Mohammad, M Sagheer

All-rounders: R Mustafa, U Ali, M Saghir

Bowlers: M Azhar, M Uzair, A Ghaffar, S Nawaz

Future Mattress vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem

Batters: H Khan, F Mohammad, M Sagheer

All-rounders: R Mustafa, U Ali, M Saghir, T Jammu

Bowlers: M Azhar, M Uzair, S Nawaz

