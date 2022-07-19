FM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Semifinal 1

Future Mattress (FM) will take on The Vision Shipping (TVS) in the first semifinal of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the league stage and the playoffs. Future Mattress won their qualifier against DCC Starlets by five wickets. The Shipping won their qualifier against Colatta Chocolates by six wickets.

While Shipping will make every effort to make the final, Future have a much stronger squad and are expected to win the game.

FM vs TVS Probable Playing XIs

FM

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Abdul Ghaffar, Ansar Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Mudassar, Syed Haider, Tasawar Jammu (c), Umair Ali, Ali Raza, Amjad Gul, Muhammad Ikram Jaura.

TVS

Saqib Mahmood (c), Sajjad Ali Hashmi (wk), Salman Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sami Ur Rahman, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Jawad Ghani, Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohit.

Match Details

Match: FM vs TVS, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Semifinal 1

Date and Time: July 19, 2022; 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, making it easy for batters to score runs. Typically, games with scores of 100 or more are common here, as was the case in the first two games.

Another high-scoring game is what spectators may anticipate, as pacers don't do quite well with the new ball. As bowling is easier in the first innings, both teams would like to chase on winning the toss.

FM vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

The best fantasy wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 team is, without a doubt, S Shah, who has excelled in previous games. He could secure additional points for catches and stumpings. He smashed 55 runs in 16 deliveries against Hement Properties.

Batters

F Dongaroan and W Ahmed are the two top Dream11 fantasy batters for this game. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team for this game is A Khan. He smashed 48 runs off just 17 deliveries against Colatta Chocolates.

All-rounders

As A Gul and S Ali bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the best Dream11 all-rounder choices for this game. Another good fantasy option is R Mustafa.

Bowlers

I Ali and H Ali are the top Dream11 selections for today's game. Both have bowled superbly in recent games and should pick up wickets. Another good fantasy option is A Kamal.

Three best players to pick in FM vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

A Gul (FM)

S Ali (TVS)

I Ali (TVS).

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shipping: Key stats for Dream11 team

A Gul - 89 runs and 5 wickets

H Ali - 6 wickets

A Kamal - 7 wickets.

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shipping Dream11 Prediction (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Shah, M Jaura, F Dongaroan, W Ahmed, A Khan, A Gul, S Ali, I Ali, H Ali, A Kamal, M Usman.

Captain: A Gul. Vice Captain: S Ali.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Shah, M Jaura, J Shamsuddin, F Dongaroan, W Ahmed, A Khan, A Gul, S Ali, I Ali, H Ali, A Kamal.

Captain: A Gul. Vice Captain: I Ali.

