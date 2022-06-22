FM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 17

Future Mattress (FM) will take on The Vision Shopping (TVS) in the 17th match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in this year's Bukhatir tournament as they are continuously winning matches. Future Mattress are currently ranked first, while The Vision Shopping are placed fourth in the points table.

FM vs TVS Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

Dyer Shah (wk), Muhammad Mudassar, Ansar Khan, Usman-II, Aryan Lakra, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Adil Mirza, Alishan Sharafu, Tahir Latif, Zawar Faridi

TVS Playing XI

Sajjad Ali-Hashmi (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Aditya Shanware, Waheed Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood-I, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Irad Ali, Sajjad Malook, and Imran Javed-I

Match Details

FM vs TVS, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: June 22, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch isn't expected to change considerably and both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

FM vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shah, who played exceptionally well in the last match against RJT, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 41 runs in just 22 balls.

Batters

A Sharafu and M Usman are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Ghani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. A Sharafu smashed 51 runs in just 22 balls and took two wickets against RJT.

All-rounders

M Nadeem and S Mahmood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Nadeem smashed 64 runs in just 36 balls and took one wicket in the match against DCS.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Ali and U Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. I Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in FM vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

M Nadeem (TVS)

S Mahmood (TVS)

A Sharafu (FM)

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shopping: Important stats for Dream11 team

M Nadeem - 155 runs and two wickets

U Ali - Three wickets

A Sharafu - 103 runs and two wickets

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shopping Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Shah, A Sharafu, A Abid, J Ghani, M Usman, A Lakra, S Mahmood, M Nadeem, U Ali, H Ali, T Jammu

Captain: M Nadeem Vice Captain: A Sharafu

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Shah, A Sharafu, A Abid, J Ghani, M Usman, A Lakra, S Mahmood, M Nadeem, U Ali, H Ali, I Ali

Captain: A Sharafu Vice Captain: M Nadeem

