FM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Final

The final match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see the Future Mattress (FM) squaring off with The Vision Shipping (TVS) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs TVS Fantasy Cricket Tips, today's playing 11s, Dream11 Prediction and the pitch report.

The Future Mattress won their semi-final match against Interglobe Marine by six wickets. The Vision Shipping won their semi-final game against Pindi Boys Defenders CC by five wickets.

With both sides oozing with confidence, a cracker of a game is on the cards. However, Future Mattress are a relatively better side and are likely to win the tournament.

FM vs TVS Match Details

The final match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on September 13 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs TVS, Final

Date and Time: September 13, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between the Interglobe Marine and the Future Mattress, where a total of 425 runs were scored in 37.1 overs at a loss of 10 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to bowl first on the pitch.

FM vs TVS Form Guide

FM - L W W W W

TVS - L W L W W

FM vs TVS Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Amjad Gul, Muhammad Usman (c), Syed Wasi Shah, Ansar Khan, Umair Ali, Muhammad Mudassar, Muhammad Azri Azhar, Raja Akifullah Khan, and Haider Ali-l.

TVS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Waheed Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Sajjad Malook, Salman Khan jr, Nasir Faraz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Fayaz Dongaroan, Saqib Mahmood-I (c), Zakir Afridi, and Fayyaz Ahmed.

FM vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shah (5 matches, 194 runs)

S Shah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 67 runs in the last match against the Interglobe Marine.

Batters

N Faraz (5 matches, 182 runs)

S Khan and N Faraz are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Gul played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Usman (5 matches, 195 runs, 4 wickets)

M Usman and S Mahmood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Nadeem is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Ali (5 matches, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ali and U Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Ghani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FM vs TVS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Usman

M Usman will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a good pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 195 runs and scalped four wickets in the last five matches.

S Shah

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Shah the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also gain additional points from catches. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 194 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for FM vs TVS, Final

Players Players Stats M Usman 195 runs and 4 wickets S Shah 194 runs S Ali 7 wickets M Nadeem 84 runs and 8 wickets S Mahmood 55 runs and 9 wickets

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shipping Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shipping Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shipping Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Shah

Batters: A Gul, N Faraz, S Khan

All-rounders: A Khan, S Mahmood, M Nadeem, M Usman

Bowlers: J Ghani, S Ali, U Ali

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shipping Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shipping Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Shah

Batters: R Chopra, N Faraz, S Khan

All-rounders: F Ahmed, S Mahmood, M Nadeem, M Usman

Bowlers: J Ghani, S Ali, M Uzair Khan

Edited by Ankush Das