FM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Match 26

Future Mattress (FM) will take on The Vision Shipping (TVS) in the 26th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

Future Mattress are coming into this game on a confident note, winning their first two games against V Eleven and HKSZ Stars by 101 runs and eight wickets respectively. They are second in the Pool C standings and have four points.

The Vision Shipping, meanwhile, are also arriving into this game following consecutive wins against HKSZ Stars and V Eleven. They are atop the standings with four points as well but have a better net run rate than the Mattress.

FM vs TVS Probable Playing XIs

FM

Zawar Farid, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Muhammad Usman, Shoaib Laghari, Adil Mirza (c), Alishan Sharafu, Naseer Akram, Qamar Awan, Shahid Nawaz, Sultan Ahmad, Umair Ali.

TVS

Saqib Mahmood (c), Salman Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sami Ur Rahman, Ali Abid, Jawad Ghani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Umar-Arshad (wk), Sajjad Malook, Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid.

Match Details

Game: FM vs TVS, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Match 26.

Date and Time: 9th April, 2022, 1:15 AM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce, so batters are expected to excel. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 runs is expected to be par.

Today’s FM vs TVS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Shakur has been in top form for Future Mattress. He has scored 94 runs at a strike rate of nearly 115 and is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot.

Batters

F Ahmed has been in good touch and has contributed with both bat and ball. He has scored 29 runs and has also scalped two wickets in as many games.

All-rounders

Z Farid has done a fabulous job but will look forward to making his good starts count. He has amassed 50 runs at a strike rate of nearly 120.

Bowlers

M Nadeem could prove to be the difference maker in this game. He has scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 162.5 and has also scalped eight wickets at an impressive economy rate of 2.5.

Five best players to pick in FM vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

M Nadeem (TVS) – 383 points

S Nawaz (FM) – 181 points

F Ahmed (TVS) – 121 points

I Ali (TVS) – 120 points

S Ahmad (FM) – 117 points.

Key stats for FM vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

M Nadeem: 52 runs and 8 wickets

A Shakoor: 94 runs

Z Farid: 50 runs

S Ur Rahman: 53 runs and 1 wicket.

FM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction

FM vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Shakoor, F Ahmed, M Usman, A Abid, S Ur Rahman, S Mahmood, Z Farid, M Nadeem, S Nawaz, I Ali, S Ahmad.

Captain: M Nadeem. Vice-Captain: S Nawaz.

FM vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Shakoor, F Ahmed, M Usman, A Abid, S Ur Rahman, A Sharafu, S Mahmood, Z Farid, M Nadeem, S Nawaz, S Ahmad.

Captain: A Shakoor. Vice-Captain: S Mahmood.

