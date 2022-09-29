FM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see the Future Mattress (FM) squaring off against The Vision Shipping (TVS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Thursday, September 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs TVS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

The Future Mattress have won both of their last two games by big margins and are currently placed at the top of the points table. The Vision Shipping, on the other hand, have won only one of their last two matches.

The Vision Shipping will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Future Mattress have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FM vs TVS Match Details

The 18th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on September 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FM vs TVS, Match 18

Date and Time: September 29, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the Seven Districts and the Sharjah Cricket Academy, where a total of 233 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

FM vs TVS Form Guide

FM - W W

TVS - L W

FM vs TVS Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Mayank Chowdary, Ashwanth Valthappa, Syed Haider Shah, Adil Mirza, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Azhar, Shoaib Laghari, and Matiullah Khan.

TVS Playing XI

No injury updates

Salman Khan, Vaibhav Vaswani (wk), Ali Abid, Fayaz Dongaroan, Imran Javed, Muhammad Ikram, Muhammad Yasir, Jawad Ghani, Nasir Faraz, Mohammad Nadeem, and Saqib Mahmood.

FM vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Valthappa (1 match, 62 runs)

V Valthappa is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. M Chowdary is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Shah (2 matches, 122 runs, 1 wicket)

S Shah and S Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Abid has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

N Faraz (2 matches, 89 runs, 4 wickets)

R Mustafa and N Faraz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. M Azhar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Khan (2 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Khan and M Ikram. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Yasir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FM vs TVS match captain and vice-captain choices

N Faraz

N Faraz is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of 10 overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. He has already smashed 89 runs and scalped four wickets in the last two games.

S Shah

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make S Shah the captain of the grand league teams. He is also expected to bowl in the middle overs. He has already smashed 122 runs and picked up one wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for FM vs TVS, Match 18

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points N Faraz 89 runs and 4 wickets 217 points S Shah 122 runs and 1 wicket 191 points M Azhar 5 wickets 178 points R Mustafa 74 runs and 2 wickets 158 points J Ghani 91 runs and 2 wickets 194 points

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shipping Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shipping Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shipping Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Valthappa

Batters: S Shah, S Khan, A Abid

All-rounders: N Faraz, R Mustafa, M Azhar, J Ghani

Bowlers: M Yasir, M Khan, M Ikram

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shipping Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Future Mattress vs The Vision Shipping Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Chowdary

Batters: S Shah, S Khan, A Abid

All-rounders: N Faraz, R Mustafa, M Nadeem, J Ghani

Bowlers: M Yasir, M Khan, M Ikram

