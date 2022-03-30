FM vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 10

The Future Mattress (FM) will lock horns with the V-Eleven (VEN) in the 10th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Defending champions Future Mattress won last season's summit clash against MGM Cricket Club by 12 runs. The V-Eleven, on the other hand, will be part of the Sharjahrjah Ramadan T20 League for the first time and will be eager to kickstart their campaign on a winning note today.

FM vs VEN Probable Playing 11 Today

FM XI

Abdul Shakoor (WK), Alishan Sharufu, Adil Mirza, Wasim Bari, Zawar Farid, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Tahir Latif, Naseer Ullah Khan, Naseer Akram, Sultan Ahmad.

VEN XI

Arif Ibrahim (WK), Jamshaid Butt, Vibhor Shahi, Sajid Khan, Mithun Dhakkan, Bilal Sharif, Hussain Ahmad, Mohammad Waseem, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Jamshaid, Ankur Sangwan.

Match Details

FM vs VEN, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 10

Date and Time: 30th March 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. Although there is some help for the spinners, the seamers will have to bowl tight lines to keep the run flow in check. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the 150 two games played at the venue being 148 runs.

Today’s FM vs VEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: Shakoor scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 154.35 in six matches last season. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Jamshaid Butt: Butt is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs early on in the innings for V-Eleven.

Adil Mirza: Mirza scored 35 runs and also had three wickets to his name in five matches last season. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Rohan Mustafa: Mustafa smashed 217 runs while also picking up six wickets in six matches last season. He is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side with his all-round performances.

Mohammad Waseem: Waseem is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Wednesday.

Bowlers

Umair Ali: Ali scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.85 in five matches last season. He will lead the Future Mattress' bowling attack on Wednesday.

Ankur Sangwan: Sangwan is a genuine wicket-taker whose wicket-taking ability cannot be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in FM vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Shakoor (FM)

Adil Mirza (FM)

Rohan Mustafa (FM)

Umair Ali (FM)

Sultan Ahmad (FM)

Important Stats for FM vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Shakoor: 71 runs in 6 matches; SR - 154.35

Adil Mirza: 35 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 87.50 and ER - 9.75

Rohan Mustafa: 217 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 145.64 and ER - 5.33

Umair Ali: 18 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 138.46 and ER - 6.85

Sultan Ahmad: 11 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 6.88

FM vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Today

FM vs VEN Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Alishan Sharufu, Adil Mirza, Jamshaid Butt, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Bilal Sharif, Mohammad Waseem, Umair Ali, Sultan Ahmad, Ankur Sangwan.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor.

FM vs VEN Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Arif Ibrahim, Alishan Sharufu, Adil Mirza, Jamshaid Butt, Rohan Mustafa, Bilal Sharif, Mohammad Waseem, Umair Ali, Sultan Ahmad, Ankur Sangwan.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Mohammad Waseem.

