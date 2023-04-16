FM vs ZGS Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 match - April 16th, 2023  

Future Mattress (FM) and Z Games Strikers (ZGS) are set to lock horns in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 2023 on Sunday, April 16. The FM vs ZGS match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two teams will face each other in the first of Sunday’s double header. Four matches have taken place thus far in the tournament and the level of excitement has only gone up.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for FM vs ZGS. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Usman Khan (FM) – 8.5 credits

Usman Khan recently played for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 and grabbed a lot of limelight. He hit the fastest (36 balls) hundred in the history of the tournament and gave an account of his stupendous potential. He is registered in the batter’s category at 8.5 credits and one should pick him for the FM vs ZGS match.

#2 Shoaib Laghari (FM) – 9 credits

Shoaib Laghari is an experienced player, who has played a lot of cricket for Hyderabad (Pakistan). In 36 first-class, 30 List A and 20 T20s, he has scored 1637, 659 and 380 runs, respectively, with two centuries and 14 fifties. He is a useful player and one should select him for the FM vs ZGS match.

#1 Aryan Lakra (FM) – 9 credits

Aryan Lakra is 21 years old and has experience of playing international cricket. He has played 14 ODIs and five T20Is for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Having scored four half-centuries with a top score of 84 in ODIs, Lakra has loads of potential. He is also a handy left-arm spin bowler. Therefore, one should pick him for the FM vs ZGS match as he can fetch points with both bat and ball.

