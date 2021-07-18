FOR vs BOT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 19th, 2021

The Forenom Royals are set to take on Botkyrka in the second match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm, on Monday.

The Royals and Botkyrka will make their ECS debut this season as they lock horns in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021. Botkyrka is one of the oldest clubs in Sweden and consists of a good mix of youth and experience.

The Royals, on the other hand, finished at the top of the table in the SCF Division 1 T20 tournament last year. Both teams will thus be looking to leave an impression and put up a good show.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 clash.

Botkryka all-rounder Rehman Abdul bats in the top order for his side. He is known as an aggressive batter who looks to make use of the powerplay in particular.

Rehman is also handy with the ball. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals. He will be a vital player as Botkryka look to start their ECS T10 Sweden 2021 campaign with a win.

#2 Srujan Gorthi

Royals’ all-rounder Srujan Gorthi is a key pick for your Dream11 team in his side’s first game of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021. The right-handed batter has scored 209 runs from 14 T20s. He can also be a good option with the ball.

Gorthi does not have sufficient T10 experience. However, he will be keen to prove his worth in the format and perform well for his side in their debut season.

#1 Anirudh Ram

Royals’ all-rounder Anirudh Ram is also part of the list. The right-handed batter has scored 148 runs in 13 T20 games. He has also taken nine wickets in the same number of T20s.

Ram is, therefore, capable of earning your Dream11 team points with both the bat and the ball. He will also be a valuable prospect for his side in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021, eager to perform in the T10 format.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar