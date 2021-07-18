FOR vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s ECS T10 Stockholm match - July 19, 2021

The Forenom Royals and Botkyrka will lock horns in the second match of ECS T10 Stockholm at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm on Monday.

The Forenom Royals are making their ECS debut this season. The club, which was formed in 2015, finished top of the table in the SCF Division 1 last year. They will look to maintain the same intensity when they set foot for this encounter.

Meanwhile, Botkyrka are one of the oldest clubs in Sweden and have a nice blend of experience and youth in their ranks. They are expected to do well in all three departments. They are also one of the new teams in this ECS tournament, so they will be eager to commence their ECS campaign with a win.

Squads to choose from

Forenom Royals

Aditya Shirke, Akhilesh Balusu, Ameya Bendre, Anirudh Ram, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Chitrapalsingh Ailsinghani, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Divya Gadde, Jayshil Kothari, Kranthi Bagadu, Madhu Remella, Phanikumar Chaganti, Prabhu Dorairaj, Rohit Juneja, Sahil Prashar, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Srini Jettiboyina, Srinivas Manem, Srinivasa Raghupati, Srujan Gorthi.

Botkyrka

Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Ali Hassani, Asad Iqbal, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq, Gurupal Randhawa, Muhammad Ashfaq, Nadeem Ali, Osama Qureshi, Qasib Rashid, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Tahir Tarar, Wasif Muhammad, Zeeshan Mahmood.

Probable Playing XIs

Forenom Royals

Ameya Bendre, Anirudh Ram, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Kranthi Badagu, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Akhilesh Balusu, Srinivas Manem, Srujan Gorthi, Srini Jettiboyina, Madhu Remella.

Botkyrka

Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Wasif Muhammad, Muhammad Ashfaq, Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Muhammad Tarar, Asif Khan, Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood.

Match Details

Match: Forenom Royals vs Botkyrka, Match 2.

Date and Time (IST): 19th July, 2:30 PM.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

Batsmen are expected to dominate proceedings, as there is not much help on offer for the bowlers. Bowlers will need to find the right line and lengths from the start. A score of around 100 is expected to be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FOR vs BOT)

FOR vs BOT Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anirudh Ram, Srinivas Manem, Srini Jettiboyina, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Ashfaq, Srujan Gorthi, Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Ankit Pandey, Madhu Remella, Aamer Riaz.

Captain: Srinivas Manem. Vice-captain: Rehman Abdul.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anirudh Ram, Srinivas Manem, Srini Jettiboyina, Wasif Muhammad, Muhammad Ashfaq, Arpit Tiwari, Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Akhilesh Balusu, Madhu Remella, Aamer Riaz.

Captain: Anirudh Ram. Vice-captain: Srini Jettiboyina.

