FOR vs DEK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Corfu match - October 19th, 2021

Forge will lock horns with Dekathlon in the ECS T10 Corfu at Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu. Both sides will be keen to bag a victory in this crucial encounter.

With the sole idea to promote integration and participation in Athens, a community team named Forge was formed back in 2019. Forge were the finalists in the 2019 Hellenic Premier League. They also went on to win the Athens T20 Championship last year. With a lot of skilful players on their side, Forge would love to add some wins to their bag in the ECS.

Dekathlon has a lot of players who originated from Pakistan and are eager to play the game they love the most. This will be their debut season at the grand stage of the ECS and they will hope to have a fruitful tournament without too many hiccups.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the FOR vs DEK contest.

#3 Sajid Mehar (Forge)

Forge’s Sajid Mehar is one of the most exciting prospects for the side entering this encounter. He can bat both right and left-handed, and can also bowl at a decent pace to give nightmares to the opposition.

Mehar gives the flexibility of batting at any position in the XI and can be one of the go-to options to lead your Dream11 team.

#2 Muhammad Shafique (Dekathlon)

Dekathlon all-rounder Muhammad Shafique will be batting in the top-order and some fireworks are expected from the dashing batter in the initial few overs. He can also steady the ship if there’s a collapse.

Shafique will likely share the new ball duties as well. He is one of the best all-round prospects to have in your fantasy team.

#1 Amarpreet Mehmi (Dekathlon)

The talented all-rounder and current Greece international cricketer Amarpreet Mehmi will enter the game as one of the players to watch out for. He has so far scored 46 runs in five innings and will look forward to adding more runs to his tally.

Mehmi can also roll his arm and has picked up two wickets in seven games so far. By providing you with both batting and bowling options, he can be a game-changer and can fetch your Dream11 team with a handful of points.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra