FOR vs GEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Corfu T10, Match 14 and 15

Forge will take on G.E.K in the 14th and 15th matches of the ECS Corfu T10 at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu on Thursday.

Forge have been highly inconsistent so far. They have won just two of their five matches, losing thrice. Meanwhile G.E.K have been quite dominant, winning all four of their fixtures so far. Without a doubt, they will have the upper hand going into this match.

FOR vs GEK Probable Playing 11 Today

FOR XI

Amjad Amboo, Shabbir Arslan, Ali Asghar, Nasir Mommandi (c), Umair Javid, Shabbir Hussain, Issa Muhammad (wk), Omid Niazi, Sajid Mehar, Nemat Logaree, Yaqub Ahmadzai

GEK XI

Tasos Manousis (wk), Aslam Mohammad (c), Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Alex Lagos, Sinan Khan, Nikolaos Mourikis, Alexandros Anemogiannis, Spyros Giotis, Georgios Vramis, Aamir Javaid

Match Details

FOR vs GEK, ECS Corvu T10, Match 14 and 15

Date and Time: 21st October, 2021, 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

Pitch Report

The Marina Cricket Ground surface is expected to be a batting paradise. Moreover, the shorter boundaries will favor the batters. Bowlers will need to be at their best in order to get something out of this game.

Today’s FOR vs GEK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Manousis is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Batters

A Mohammad is a fantastic batter who takes little time to stamp his authority. He scored a 13-ball 24 against Athens Cricket Academy, and then scored 39 runs in just 13 deliveries against Dekathlon. He could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your FOR vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Amboo is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. In the match against Athens Cricket Academy, Amboo scored 44 runs and picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

G Galanis' pace will trouble batters. He is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He returned figures of 4/18 against ACA and then picked up another two wickets against Dekathlon.

Top 5 best players to pick in FOR vs GEK Dream11 prediction team

A Mohammad (GEK) – 323 points

G Galanis (GEK) – 280 points

A Amboo (FOR) – 238 points

N Logaree (FOR) – 200 points

S Khan (GEK) – 189 points

Important stats for FOR vs GEK Dream11 prediction team

A Mohammad: 81 runs and 4 wickets

G Galanis: 6 wickets

A Amboo: 46 runs and 4 wickets

N Logaree: 4 wickets

S Khan: 3 wickets

FOR vs GEK Dream11 Prediction Today

FOR vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Manousis, A Mohammad, S Arslan, S Mehar, A Amboo, A Asghar, A Ahmed, G Galanis, N Logaree, S Khan, O Niazi

Captain: A Mohammad, Vice-Captain: A Amboo

FOR vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Manousis, A Mohammad, S Arslan, S Mehar, A Amboo, A Asghar, A Ahmed, N Mommandi, G Galanis, N Logaree, S Khan

Captain: G Galanis, Vice-Captain: A Asghar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava