FOR vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECL T10 League 2023, Match 4

The fourth Group D match of the ECL T10 League 2023 will see Forfashire (FOR) take on the Helsinki Titans (HT) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday, March 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FOR vs HT Dream11 prediction.

The Helsinki Titans are one of the most renowned teams on the ECS circuit, with the likes of Ghulam Abbas Butt and Faisal Shahzad being the standout players. Although they have a resourceful side capable of going the distance, they are missing some regular players, including Akhil Arjunan.

However, they have a daunting task ahead of them in the form of Forfarshire, boasting two Scottish internationals in Craig Wallace and Michael Leask. Although they will start as the clear favorites in this match and the group itself, the Titans' familiarity with the format holds them in good stead.

All in all, an entertaining game is on the cards between the sides in Cartama.

FOR vs HT Match Details, ECL T10 League

The Forfarshire and Helsinki Titans will lock horns in the fourth Group D match at the Cartama Oval. The game is set to take place at 10:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FOR vs HT, ECL T10 2023, Group D, Match 4

Date and Time: 9th March 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

FOR vs HT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Forfarshire injury/team news

No injury concerns for Forfarshire.

Forfarshire probable playing 11

Scott Cameron, Jack Hogarth, Callum Garden, Aman Bailwal, Michael Leask, Craig Wallace, Jack O'Neill, Bryce Allchin, Fergus Duncan, Fraser Ross and Lewis James.

Helsinki Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns for Helsinki Titans.

Helsinki Titans probable playing 11

Ghulam Abbas Butt, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aniketh Pusthay, Zahidullah Kamal, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Bilal Masud, Adnan Syed, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zakiullah Kamal, Faisal Shahzad and Arun Bhatia.

FOR vs HT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Callum Garden (Last 4 matches, 50 runs)

Callum Garden has some T10 experience to his credit, featuring for Scotland in last year's ECC. He has 50 runs in his last four matches, scoring at a healthy strike rate as well. With Garden adding value with his keeping skills as well, he is a top pick for your FOR vs HT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ghulam Abbas Butt (Last 5 matches, 127 runs)

Ghulam Abbas Butt is one of the Titans' top batters with a wealth of experience under his belt. He has 127 runs in his last five matches, including a fifty in the domestic T10 League. Given his explosive batting ability, Ghulam is a fine pick for your FOR vs HT Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jack Hogarth (Last 5 matches, 12 runs, 4 wickets)

Jack Hogarth is a young all-rounder who can hold his own with bat and ball. He was an integral part of the Scottish side in last season's ECC, picking up four wickets and scoring 12 runs in his last five matches. With Hogarth capable of picking wickets consistently, he is a decent addition to your FOR vs HT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Faisal Shahzad (Last 5 matches, 6 wickets)

Faisal Shahzad has been in decent form for the Titans, impressing both with the new ball and in the death overs. He has six wickets in his last five matches, holding him in good stead. With Shahzad bound to play a prominent role with the ball, he is a top pick for your FOR vs HT Dream11 prediction team.

FOR vs HT match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Leask

Michael Leask is a Scottish international who has played over 100 white-ball matches in international cricket. He is in brilliant form coming into the tournament, scoring 136 runs and nine wickets in his last five ODIs for Scotland. With Leask likely to play a major role with both the bat and ball, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your FOR vs HT Dream11 prediction team.

Craig Wallace

Another Scottish international playing in the ECL, Craig Wallace is the best batter playing in this group. Wallace is flexible with his batting role and has a batting strike rate of 91.11 in ODI cricket. With Wallace capable of scoring quick runs, he is likely to bat at the top of the order, making him a top captaincy choice for your FOR vs HT Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FOR vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Craig Wallace 96 runs in last 5 ODIs Michael Leask 136 runs, 9 wickets in last 5 ODIs Ghulam Abbas Butt 127 runs in last 5 T10 matches Faisal Shahzad 6 wickets in last 5 T10 matches Jack Hogarth 12 runs, 4 wickets in last 5 T10 matches

FOR vs HT match expert tips for ECL T10 2023, Match 4

Ahad Qureshi is a quality all-rounder who bats in the top order and is also likely to bowl an over or two for the Titans. He has 124 runs and eight wickets in his last five matches, holding him in good stead. Given his all-round skill set, Qureshi should be a fine pick for your FOR vs HT Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your FOR vs HT Dream11 Prediction, click here!

FOR vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

FOR vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: C Garden, A Pusthay

Batters: M Leask (c), C Wallace, G Abbas Butt (vc)

All-rounders: S Cameron, A Wahid Qureshi, A Ahad Qureshi, J Hogarth

Bowlers: F Shahzad, B Allchin

FOR vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

FOR vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicket-keepers: C Garden, A Pusthay (vc), Z Kamal

Batters: M Leask, C Wallace (c), G Abbas Butt

Allrounders: S Cameron, A Ahad Qureshi, A Bailwal

Bowlers: F Shahzad, F Duncan

Poll : 0 votes