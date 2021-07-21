FOR vs PF Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 22nd, 2021

Pakistanska Forening will take on Forenom Royals in match 16 of the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden 2021. The game will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm and will kick off at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, July 22.

Forenom Royals had the worst possible start to their campaign, losing their opening two games before clinching their first points with a golden ball. The Royals followed it up with another close win against Umea before losing out to Botkyrka last time out. Forenom will look to close the gap on Forening in the table with a win on Thursday.

Pakistanska Forening, on the other hand, have been the team to beat this season, having registered wins in all five of their games so far. Forening clinched a four-wicket win against Botkyrka in their previous game to extend their winning run and are favorites for the clash on Thursday as well.

On that note, here's a look at three players who could make a mark and, you can pick as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this game.

3. Anirudh Ram

Anirudh Ram has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the tournament and is amongst the leading run-scorers. Ram has scored 93 runs in four games at a strike rate of 160.34, making him an explosive pick for the Royals. The Forenom Royals will hope that Anirudh can continue his current run of form. He will be one of the players to watch out for on Thursday.

2. Zubair Aslam

Zubair Aslam is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and is expected to be among the wickets against the Forenom Royals on Thursday. Aslam has picked up eight wickets in just four games at an excellent economy of 5 runs per over, making him a valuable asset on the field. He comes into the clash on the back of a spectacular spell against Botkyrka, where he ended with figures of 2/4 in his two overs.

1. Arpit Tiwari

Arpit Tiwari has been a bright spot on the Forenom Royals side, contributing effectively with both bat and ball. The Royals star has scored 95 runs in five games and is the second leading run-scorer in the tournament. He also has three wickets to his name and will be one of the biggest threats to Pakistanska Forening's unbeaten record.

