FOR vs PF Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and pitch report for ECS T10 Sweden Match

The Forenom Royals will take on Pakistanska Forening in Match 19 of the ECS T10 Sweden which is scheduled to take place on 23 July at the Norsborg Cricket Ground.

The Forenom Royals need to buckle up as they see themselves in the second-last position in the points table. They have only managed to win two out of five matches and will be eyeing a win here against table-toppers Pakistanska Forening.

Pakistanska Forening have been dominant in the tournament as they sit comfortably in the top spot. They are yet to lose a game this season and will look to continue with their winning momentum in this game.

Squads to choose from

Forenom Royals

Aditya Shirke, Akhilesh Balusu, Ameya Bendre, Anirudh Ram, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Chitrapalsingh Ailsinghani, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Divya Gadde, Jayshil Kothari, Kranthi Bagadu, Madhu Remella, Phanikumar Chaganti, Prabhu Dorairaj, Rohit Juneja, Sahil Prashar, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Srini Jettiboyina, Srinivas Manem, Srinivasa Raghupati, Srujan Gorthi

Pakistanska Forening

Abdullah Khalil, Ali Husnain, Ali Usman, Aljabbar Hussain, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhary, Farrukh Ilyas, Hammad Iftikhkar, Imam Din, Jawan Awan, Jitender Singh, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Qamrii Gujjar, Ruksar Ahmed, Sameer Ali Khan, Shahzaib Gul, Shari Shaji, Sheharyar Raza, Talha Mustafa, Usama Chaudhary, Waqar Hasan, Zubair Aslam

FOR vs PF Probable Playing XIs

Forenom Royals

Anirudh Ram, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Jayshil Kothari, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Sahli Prashar, Ameya Bendre, Srujan Gorthi, Rohit Juneja, Prabhu Dorairaj, Srinivas Manem

Pakistanska Forening

Abdullah Khalil, Zubair Aslam, Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Sameer Ali Khan, Usama Chaudhry, Shari Shaji, Kamran Zia, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhry, Waciar Hassan, Hammad Iftikhar

Match Details

Match: Forenom Royals vs Pakistanska Forening

Date and Time: 23 July, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Norsborg Cricket Ground has been a balanced one. Both batsmen and bowlers have dominated the game equally so far in the tournament and we can expect the same once again. The team winning the toss will most probably opt to bat first.

FOR vs PF Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

FOR vs PF Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1:Usama Chaudhry, Anirudh Ram, Waciar Hassan, Faraan Chaudhry, Ankit Pandey, Sameer Ali Khan, Arpit Tiwari, Rohit Juneja, Zubair Islam, Ameya Bendre, Bilal Muhammad

Captain: Sameer Ali Khan Vice-captain: Bilal Muhammad

FOR vs PF Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anirudh Ram, Waciar Hassan, Faraan Chaudhry, Ankit Pandey, Sameer Ali Khan, Arpit Tiwari, Sahli Prashar, Rohit Juneja, Zubair Islam, Shari Shaji, Bilal Muhammad

Captain: Rohit Juneja Vice-captain: Zubair Islam

