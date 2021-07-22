FOR vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden Match - July 22nd, 2021

The Forenom Royals will take on Pakistanska Forening in the 16th match of the ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Thursday.

The Forenom Royals began their ECS T10 Sweden campaign with two successive defeats before registering two back-to-back victories. They will head into Thursday's fixture on the back of a six-wicket loss at the hands of Botkyrka. With two wins and three losses, the Forenom Royals are fourth in Group A.

Pakistanska Forening, meanwhile, are having an incredible run in the ECS T10 Sweden so far. They have won all five of their matches and comfortably sit atop the standings in Group A. Pakistanska Forening defeated Botkyrka by four wickets in their last outing and will start as overwhelming favorites against the Forenom Royals.

Squads to choose from:

Forenom Royals

Aditya Shirke, Akhilesh Balusu, Ameya Bendre, Anirudh Ram, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Chitrapalsingh Ailsinghani, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Divya Gadde, Jayshil Kothari, Kranthi Badagu, Madhu Remella, Phanikumar Chaganti, Prabhu Dorairaj, Rohit Juneja, Sahil Prashar, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Srini Jettiboyina, Srinivas Manem, Srinivasa Raghupati, Srujan Gorthi

Pakistanska Forening

Faraan Chaudhry, Abdullah Khalil, Sameer Ali Khan, Kamran Zia (WK), Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Bilal Muhammad (C), Zubair Aslam, Waqar Hassan, Imam Din, Usama Chaudhry, Khalil Jalali, Shari Shaji, Qamri Gujjar, Farrukh Ilyas, Shahzaib Gul, Jitender Singh, Aljabbar Hussain, Ali Husnain, Sheharyar Raza, Ali Usman, Hammad Iftikhar, Rukhsar Ahmed, Talha Mustafa, Jamal Awan and Muhammad Abdullah.

Predicted Playing XIs

Forenom Royals

Majid Mustafa (c & wk), Arslan Bajwa, Amir Husseini, Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Abdullah Abrar, Mahmood Ahmad, Zeeshan Haider, Sukhbir Singh

Pakistanska Forening

Bilal Muhammad (C), Faraan Chaudhry, Kamran Zia (WK), Waqar Hassan, Sameer Ali Khan, Shari Shaji, Usama Chaudhry, Zubair Aslam, Abdullah Khalil, Khalil Jalali, Jamal Awan.

Match Details

Match: Forenom Royals vs Pakistanska Forening, 16th Match, ECS T10 Sweden

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Date and Time: 22nd July, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Norsborg Cricket Ground has favored the bowlers immensely over the last few ECS T10 Sweden matches. While the pacers are expected to wreak havoc on this surface, the batters should spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The average first innings score at the venue is 83 runs.

ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FOR vs PF)

FOR vs PF Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Sweden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ram, F Chaudhry, A Pandey, W Hassan, R Juneja, A Tiwari, S A Khan, K Jalali, Z Aslam, B Muhammad, A Bendre

Captain: R Juneja. Vice-captain: Z Aslam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ram, F Chaudhry, A Pandey, W Hassan, R Juneja, A Tiwari, S A Khan, M Remella, Z Aslam, B Muhammad, A Bendre

Captain: A Tiwari. Vice-captain: B Muhammad

Edited by Samya Majumdar