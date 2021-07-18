FOR vs STO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 19th, 2021

Forenom Royals will lock horns with Stockholm in Match No. 4 of ECS T10 Sweden, 2021 at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm, on July 19.

Both teams form part of Group A. While the Royals are making their ECS debut, Stockholm is one of the oldest runners on the Swedish cricket circuit.

Stockholm finished last season as one of the weakest teams as they managed only a solitary win. While Stockholm will be looking to embark on a better season this year, the Royals are determined enough to pose a stern challenge to their opponents.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this upcoming ECS T10 Sweden clash.

Right-handed batter Abhishek Mathur will be a key part of Stockholm going into ECS T10 Sweden 2021. In the last edition, he ended the season as the highest run-scorer of his team with 61 runs in four matches.

Although he could not take his team ahead in the previous season, he will want to make amends and turn the tables for his team.

Stockholm’s Kaushik Vats is a stylish top-order batter. He performed decently well with the bat in the last edition. Although he scored only 30 runs in total, he ended up as the third-highest run-getter for his team.

Stockholm needs him to play well this season and provide them with blistering starts. He can be handy with the ball as well for an over or two.

The right-handed batter, Himanshu Patel, is one of the most crucial players for Stockholm. He was among both runs and wickets in the previous edition of ECS, and something along similar lines would be expected from him in ECS T10 Sweden 2021 as well.

Patel scored 56 runs in the previous edition and was the second-highest run-scorer for his team. He also took three wickets with his right-arm medium-fast bowling.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar