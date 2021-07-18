FOR vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Sweden Match - July 19, 2021

The Forenom Royals will take on Stockholm in match number four of the ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Monday.

The Forenom Royals will be making their ECS debut in the tournament. They came into existence in 2015 and ended at the top of the points table in the SCF Division 1 T20 tournament. The Forenom Royals might not start among the favorites, but they have the ability to spring a surprise or two in the ECS T10 Sweden.

Stockholm, on the other hand, are one of the oldest cricket clubs in Sweden. They didn’t have a great season last time out, finishing sixth out of seven teams after managing just one win from six games in the league phase of the ECS Stockholm 2020. Stockholm have some solid players in their ranks and will want to fare better in the ECS T10 Sweden.

Squads to choose from

Forenom Royals: Aditya Shirke, Akhilesh Balusu, Ameya Bendre, Anirudh Ram, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Chitrapalsingh Ailsinghani, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Divya Gadde, Jayshil Kothari, Kranthi Badagu, Madhu Remella, Phanikumar Chaganti, Prabhu Dorairaj, Rohit Juneja, Sahil Prashar, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Srini Jettiboyina, Srinivas Manem, Srinivasa Raghupati, Srujan Gorthi

Stockholm: Abhishek Mathur, Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Avinash Upadhyaya, Chenna Nali, Deepjagan Singh, Goutam Ramamurthy, Harlagan Sandhu, Himanshu Patel, Jyotimoi Saikia, Karthik Jayachandran, Kaushik Vats, Kunal Panchal, Manoj Tomar, Neil Tagare, Praveen Natarajan, Rajesh Lal, Rakesh Kumar, Santhosh Yadlapalli, Satya Meka, Shiva Arsi, Sridhar Pokala, Vinod Chalindra

Predicted Playing XIs

Forenom Royals: Arpit Tiwari, Sahil Prashar, Srinivas Manem, Anirudh Ram (wk), Srini Jettiboyina, Srujan Gorthi, Rohit Juneja, Akhilesh Balusu, Ankit Pandey, Chitrapalsingh Ailsinghani, Madhu Remella

Stockholm: Vinod Chalindra, Ankit Tiwari, Himanshu Patel, Goutam Ramamurthy, Abhishek Mathur, Chenna Nali (wk), Kaushik Vats, Santosh Yadlapalli (c), Jyotimoi Saikia, Avinash Upadhyaya, Deepjagan Singh

Match Details

Match: Forenom Royals vs Stockholm, Match 4, ECS T10 Sweden

Date and Time: July 18th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm should be a good one to bat on. The ball is expected to come on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. While the pacers might get some movement early on, the spinners could extract turn off the surface as well. An all-round track is likely to be in store for Monday's ECS T10 Sweden game, with a score of around 95-100 expected to be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FOR vs STO)

Dream11 Team for Forenom Royals vs Stockholm - ECS T10 Sweden 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Srinivas Manem, Sahil Prashar, Himanshu Patel, Chenna Nali, Arpit Tiwari, Rohit Juneja, Avinash Upadhyaya, Akhilesh Balusu, Deepjagan Singh

Captain: Chenna Nali. Vice-captain: Arpit Tiwari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Sahil Prashar, Srini Jettiboyina, Chenna Nali, Arpit Tiwari, Rohit Juneja, Goutam Ramamurthy, Avinash Upadhyaya, Ankit Pandey, Madhu Remella

Captain: Arpit Tiwari. Vice-captain: Abhishek Mathur

