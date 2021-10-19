FOR vs DEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Match 4

Forge (FOR) will take on Dekathlon (DEK) in match number four of the ECS T10 Corfu at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu, Greece, on Tuesday.

Forge were formed a couple of years back and they have since performed well on the Greek domestic circuit, including making a couple of final appearances and winning a title. Dekathlon, meanwhile, aren’t a very big club and have players who mainly originate from Pakistan.

FOR vs DEK Probable Playing 11 today

Forge: Shabbir Arslan, Amjad Amboo, Ali Ashgar, Kabir Ali, Mokhtyar Issa Muhammad (wk), Sajid Mehar, Shabbir Arslan, Nasir Mommandi (c), Umair Javid, Yaqbub Ahmadzi, Omid Niazi

Dekathlon: Muaaz Ali, Abbas Anjum, Muhammad Shafique, Razwan Ali, Ramzan Muhammad (wk), Zubair Khan, Aman Shah (c), Bilal Ghulam, Hamza Ameer, Shahbaz Akram, Hasan Amigudin

Match Details

FOR vs DEK, 4th Match, ECS T10 Corfu

Date & Time: October 19th 2021, 5 PM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu is likely to be a solid one to bat on, with teams expected to pile on the runs. Although the pacers may find some movement with the new ball, it could well turn out to be a batting paradise.

Today’s FOR vs DEK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mokhtyar Issa Muhammad – The FOR stumper is safe behind the stumps and can also be handy with the bat.

Batters

Muaaz Ali – The DEK opener is a destructive player who can play big knocks. Capable of scoring at a rapid rate, he can hit boundaries at will.

Shabbir Arslan – Arslan will most likely open the batting for FOR. He can blast his away at the top and play a big innings.

All-rounder

Ali Ashgar – Ashgar can have a huge impact with both bat and ball. Moreover, he has fared well in the domestic competitions in Greece.

Bowler

Umair Javid – Javid is one of the premier bowlers for FOR. He can bowl economical spells and pick up important wickets as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in FOR vs DEK Dream11 Prediction Team

Ali Ashgar (FOR)

Nasir Mommandi (FOR)

Muaaz Ali (DEK)

Aman Shah (DEK)

Shabbir Arslan (FOR)

FOR vs DEK Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Corfu)

Dream11 Team for Forge vs Dekathlon - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Match 4.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mokhtyar Issa Muhammad, Shabbir Arslan, Bilal Ghulam, Muaaz Ali, Razwan Ali, Aman Shah, Nasir Mommandi, Ali Ashgar, Umair Javid, Shahbaz Akram, Hasan Amigudin

Captain: Aman Shah. Vice-captain: Ali Ashgar

Dream11 Team for Forge vs Dekathlon - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Match 4.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramzan Muhammad, Shabbir Arslan, Bilal Ghulam, Muaaz Ali, Razwan Ali, Aman Shah, Nasir Mommandi, Ali Ashgar, Sajid Mehar, Umair Javid, Shahbaz Akram, Hamza Ameer

Captain: Shabbir Arslan. Vice-captain: Muaaz Ali

