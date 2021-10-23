FOR vs DEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Eliminator 

Forge (FOR) will take on Dekathlon (DEK) in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Corfu at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu on Saturday.

This is a knockout game with the winner advancing to the second Qualifier. Both teams have been a touch inconsistent in the ECS T10 Corfu. While Forge finished their group stage campaign with four wins and as many losses, Dekathlon won three times and lost five.

FOR vs DEK Probable Playing 11 today

Forge: Shabbir Arslan, Nasir Mommandi (c), Ali Asghar, Umair Javid, Amjad Amboo, Omid Niazi, Haider Butt (wk), Sajid Mehar, Nemat Logaree, Shabbir Hussain, Yaqub Ahmadzai

Dekathlon: Ali Muaaz, Tahir Ali (wk), Bilal Ghulam, Amarpreet Mehmi, Aman Shah (c), Shahbaz Akram, Mohsin Ali, Thomas Zotos, Hasan Tutul, Giannis Moutsos, Georgios Kardakaris

Match Details

FOR vs DEK, Eliminator, ECS T10 Corfu

Date & Time: October 23rd 2021, 11 AM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu is likely to be a solid one to bat on, with teams expected to pile on the runs. Although the pacers may find some movement with the new ball, it could well turn out to be a batting paradise. As many as 14 out of the first 20 ECS T10 Corfu games have been won by teams batting first.

Today’s FOR vs DEK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tahir Ali has chipped in decently with the bat, mustering 61 runs in the ECS T10 Corfu.

Batter

Ali Muaaz has contributed really well with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Corfu. He has scored 74 runs while also taking four wickets.

All-rounders

Amarpreet Mehmi has scored 66 runs in addition to taking four wickets in the ECS T10 Corfu.

Ali Asghar has been a impactful player in the ECS T10 Corfu, accumulating 78 runs and picking up six wickets.

Bowler

Nemat Logaree has been superb with the ball, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.72 in the ECS T10 Corfu.

Top 5 best players to pick in FOR vs DEK Dream11 Prediction Team

Hasan Tutul (DEK): 373 points

Ali Asghar (FOR): 359 points

Amjad Amboo (FOR): 313 points

Ali Muaaz (DEK): 279 points

Nemat Logaree (FOR): 273 points

Important stats for FOR vs DEK Dream11 Prediction Team

Ali Asghar: 78 runs & 6 wickets

Amjad Amboo: 71 & 5 wickets

Hasan Tutul: 9 wickets

Ali Muaaz: 74 runs & 4 wickets

FOR vs DEK Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Corfu)

Dream11 Team for Forge vs Dekathlon - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tahir Ali, Shabbir Arslan, Bilal Ghulam, Ali Muaaz, Amarpreet Mehmi, Ali Asghar, Umair Javid, Amjad Amboo, Nemat Logaree, Omid Niazi, Hasan Tutul

Captain: Ali Asghar. Vice-captain: Amarpreet Mehmi

Dream11 Team for Forge vs Dekathlon - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tahir Ali, Sajid Mehar, Shabbir Arslan, Ali Muaaz, Amarpreet Mehmi, Nasir Mommandi, Ali Asghar, Amjad Amboo, Thomas Zotos, Nemat Logaree, Hasan Tutul

Captain: Ali Asghar. Vice-captain: Ali Muaaz

Edited by Samya Majumdar