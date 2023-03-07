FOS vs LL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 8

Fossum (FOS) will take on the Latherbury Lightning (LL) in the eighth match of Group C of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, March 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FOS vs LL Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Fossum have played one match in the tournament and have managed to win it. They are currently at the top of Group C of the tournament and will be looking to maintain their position with a win in this match.

The Latherbury Lightning, on the other hand, have played a single match and have lost it. They are at number four in the points table and will be looking to rise through the ranks with a win in this match.

FOS vs LL Match Details, European Cricket League T10

The eighth match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 7 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FOS vs LL, European Cricket League T10, Match 8

Date and Time: March 7, 2022, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

FOS vs LL Pitch Report

The pitch will be good for batting and the batters will enjoy the surface. A high-scoring encounter can be expected.

FOS vs LL probable playing XIs for today’s match

FOS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FOS Probable Playing XI

Jawad Sadat (wk), Sadeq Maroof, Faizan Mumtaz, Asadullah Taraki, Abasin Noorzai, Wahidullah Sadak (c), Mouman Shehzad Butt, Erfan Abdulrahimzai, Hayatullah Niazi, Javed Khan, and Hekmatullah Alakhel.

LL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LL Probable Playing XI

Rahul Daswani (wk), Iain Latin, Louis Bruce, Julian Freyone, Ed Packard, Kenroy Nestor, Balaji Avinash Pai, Sameer Nayak, James Fitzgerald, Maanav Nayak, and Jack Horrocks.

FOS vs LL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sadeq Maroof

Sadeq Maroof opens the batting for his team. He can play with positive intent at the beginning of the innings and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Louis Bruce

Louis Bruce is a very effective batter in the top-order. He has been in decent form and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Wahidullah Sahak

Wahidullah Sadek is a very effective all-rounder. He can impact the match with both the bat and the ball. Sadek will be the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Javed Khan-I

Javed Khan could be lethal with the ball at important stages in the match. His wicket-taking abilities make Javed the best bowler pick for the match.

FOS vs LL Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Wahidullah Sahak

Wahidullah Sahak is an impactful all-rounder. He can score important runs for his team and also pick up wickets. This makes Sahak the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Avinash Pai

Avinash Pai has been very effective with both the bat and the ball. He played well in the first match and that makes him a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for FOS vs LL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Avinash Pai

W Sahak

Louis Bruce

S Maroof

Javed Khan-I

FOS vs LL match expert tips

The pitch has been good for batting throughout the tournament. The batters will be enjoying the surface and will be the most effective picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

FOS vs LL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

FOS vs LL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Maroof

Batters: E Packard, L Bruce, A Taraki

All-rounders: A Pai, K Nestor, W Sahak, S Nayak

Bowlers: H Niazi, Javed Khan-I, H Alakhel

FOS vs LL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

FOS vs LL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Maroof

Batters: E Packard, L Bruce, A Taraki

All-rounders: A Pai, K Nestor, W Sahak, S Nayak

Bowlers: H Niazi, Javed Khan-I, H Alakhel

Poll : 0 votes