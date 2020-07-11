FPC vs GHG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - July 11th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for FPC vs GHG match of the Finnish Premier Legaue T20 2020.

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club take on GYM Greater Helsinki in the Finnish Premier League 2020.

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy

In what is a potential mismatch on paper, bottom-placed FPC Finnish Pakistani Club face GYM Helsinki Gymkhana at the Kerava National Cricket Ground.

FPC haven't won a single game so far, with only a solitary point to their credit. On the other hand, GHG have done exceedingly well with four wins in seven games, and are on course for a top four finish in the league phase.

The reverse fixture earlier in the tournament saw GYM Helsinki Gymkhana come out on top by a margin of eight runs, and should give them confidence heading into this game. However, they should be in for a stern test against a wounded FPC side that has nothing to lose on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club

Waseem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Miskeen Jatoi, Nadeem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Kashif Shaukat, M Aqeel, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Khalid Saeed, Adil Khan, Saadat Karim, Zishan Waheed, Yousaf Ghous, Subah Sadaqat, Jaree Junbah, Raees Ahmed

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana

Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Ali Sarwar, Muhammad Ghawas, Nouman Raza, Qais Yousufzai, Shahid Gondal, Faisal Shahzad, Mohammed Azhar, Noufal Khalid, Pankaj Saharan, Muhammad Hassan, Simranjeet Brar, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousufzai, Javed Jan, Umair Akhtar, Zubair Tariq, Saif Ur Rehman

Predicted Playing XIs

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club

W Qureshi, R Ahmad, N Khalid, S Sadaqat, A Qureshi, A Rehman, A Khan, B Khan, M Tariq Sarfraz, J Junbah and S Sarfraz

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana

P Saharan, S ur Rehman, A Masood, S Gondal, S Brar, F Shahzad, I Yousufzai, J Jan, M Ghawas, M Khan and A Jaleel

Match Details

Match: FPC Finnish Pakistani Club vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana

Date: 11th July 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

Another competitive game is on the cards, with the bowlers expected to rule the roost on Saturday. With ample help available to both the spinners and the pacers, the batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big. Both sides should look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 120 representing a decent total.

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FPC vs GHG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Brar, S ur Rehman, S Sadaqat, W Qureshi, A Jaleel, P Saharan, B Khan, R Ahmed, M Gawas, F Shahzad and J Jan

Captain: F Shahzad, Vice-Captain: M Gawas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Brar, S ur Rehman, S Sadaqat, W Qureshi, A Jaleel, P Saharan, A Tariq, R Ahmed, M Gawas, F Shahzad and A Rahman

Captain: M Gawas, Vice-Captain: P Saharan