FPD vs GCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 16

Foot Print Defenders (FPD) will lock horns with the Gallion CKT Club (GCC) in match 16 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Monday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at FPD vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

The Gallion CKT Club have lost both of their last two games by big margins and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. Foot Print Defenders, too, had a disastrous start to the tournament as they lost their first match against the Infusion Invergy Lions by 8 wickets.

Gallion CKT Club will give it their all to win the match, but Foot Print Defenders are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FPD vs GCC Match Details

The 16th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on October 31 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FPD vs GCC, Match 16

Date and Time: October 31, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match. The last match played on this pitch was between the International Warriors and Dubai Gymkhana, where a total of 293 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

FPD vs GCC Form Guide

FPD - L

GCC - N/R L L

FPD vs GCC Probable Playing XI

FPD Playing XI

No major injury updates

Asfand Khan (wk), Faisur Ur Rehman, Hamid Shabbir, Sheraz Sarfraz, Hassan Khan II, Santosh Roy, Ayush Roy, Barin Desai, Zayn Raza, Roshaan I, Muhammad Amir

GCC Playing XI

No major injury updates

Safeer Tariq (wk), Usman Khan, Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Sandeep- Singh, Vibhor Shahi, Israr Ahmed, Abdul Wahid-I, Amjad Gul-II, Muhammad Rehan Shah, Mohammad Altaf, Abdul Malik

FPD vs GCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Tariq

S Tariq is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Singh

S Singh and S Sarfraz are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Ahmed has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Gul

A Shahzad and A Gul are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Hafeez is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Zahoor and M Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Desai is another good pick for today's match.

FPD vs GCC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gul

A Gul will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 81 runs in the last match.

A Shahzad

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make A Shahzad the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in death overs. He has already taken two wickets in the last two games.

5 Must-Picks for FPD vs GCC, Match 16

A Gul

U Khan

A Shahzad

S Alam

A Hafeez

Foot Print Defenders vs Gallion CKT Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Foot Print Defenders vs Gallion CKT Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Tariq

Batters: S Singh, S Sarfraz, I Ahmed

All-rounders: A Gul, A Shahzad, A Hafeez, S Alam

Bowlers: M Ali, A Zahoor, B Desai

Foot Print Defenders vs Gallion CKT Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Tariq

Batters: S Singh, S Sarfraz, U Khan

All-rounders: A Gul, A Shahzad, A Hafeez, S Alam

Bowlers: M Ali, A Zahoor, Z Raza

