FPD vs RJT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 27

The Foot Print Defenders (FPD) will square off against the Rajkot Thunders (RJT) in Match 27 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday, November 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FPD vs RJT Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 27.

The Foot Print Defenders are having a woeful tournament. They have lost all three of their completed matches so far, while two other games have been washed out and points were shared between the two teams. They are second from bottom in the table.

On the other hand, the Rajkot Thunder haven’t fared much better either. Five of their eight matches have ended in defeat, while three other games were cancelled. They have just three points to their name.

FPD vs RJT Match Details, Match 27

The Match 27 of ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 will be played on November 29 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FPD vs RJT, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: November 29, 2022, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FPD vs RJT Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy has favored the batters in this format of the game. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, which has allowed the batters to play with free hands. The boundaries are also short and bowlers need to be at their best and most disciplined.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 155.8

Average second innings score: 145.4

FPD vs RJT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Foot Print Defenders: L-L-L

Rajkot Thunders: L-L-L-L-L

FPD vs RJT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Foot Print Defenders Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Foot Print Defenders Probable Playing 11

Hassan Khan II, Mushtaq Khan, Faisur Ur Rehman, Hamid Shabbir, Rizwan Akbar, Santosh Roy, Ayush Roy, Midhun Madhusudhan, Asfandyar Khan (C), Barin Desai, and Ahmed Zahoor Khan.

Rajkot Thunders Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Rajkot Thunders Probable Playing 11

Ayesh Shaikh, Mitesh Thanki (C), Vipul Mehta, Pritesh Anadkat, Karim Kotadia, Gurjant Kanda, Nasir Yousuf, Gurdip Virdi, Waqas Ilyas, Tareq Isab, and Sandip Pednekar.

FPD vs RJT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

W Ilyas (6 matches, 68 runs, Strike Rate: 97.14)

W Ilyas could prove to be a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He will be looking to improve his performance and has managed only 68 runs in five innings.

Top Batter pick

S Alam (3 matches, 72 runs and 1 wicket)

S Alam is the second-highest run-scorer for his team and has amassed 72 runs at a strike rate of over 138. He has also picked up a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

S Roy (2 matches, 69 runs, Strike Rate: 127.78)

S Roy has taken part in only two matches so far. He has hammered 69 runs at an average of 34.50.

Top Bowler pick

D Rajgor (6 matches, 27 runs and 5 wickets)

D Rajgor has done well with both the bat and the ball. He has smacked 27 runs and is the highest wicket-taker for his side with five wickets.

FPD vs RJT match captain and vice-captain choices

G Kanda

G Kanda is the highest run-scorer for his team in the competition. He has amassed 167 runs in four innings at a strong strike rate of over 157. He has also taken a wicket and will be an effective captaincy pick for your FPD vs RJT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

B Nandy

B Nandy has also done a great job with the bat in hand. He has scored 159 runs at an average of 31.80. Nandy has also scalped a wicket so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FPD vs RJT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points G Kanda 167 runs and 1 wicket 284 points B Nandy 159 runs and 1 wicket 256 points D Rajgor 27 runs and 5 wickets 177 points W Ilyas 68 runs 135 points S Alam 72 runs and 1 wicket 131 points

FPD vs RJT match expert tips

G Kanda has been in outrageous form with the bat. Because of his consistency, he should be the captain of your FPD vs RJT Dream11 Fantasy.

FPD vs RJT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Head to Head League

FPD vs RJT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: W Ilyas

Batters: B Nandy, S Alam, S Sarfraz

All-rounders: G Kanda, S Roy, H Ali Butt

Bowlers: D Rajgor, J Sheth, Z Arshad, K Kotadia

FPD vs RJT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Grand League

FPD vs RJT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: W Ilyas

Batters: B Nandy, S Alam, S Sarfraz

All-rounders: G Kanda, S Roy, T Riaz

Bowlers: D Rajgor, J Sheth, F Ullah Khan, K Kotadia

Poll : 0 votes