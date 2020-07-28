FPV vs AAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 29th, 2020

Match 14 of the Emirates D10 League 2020 pits Fujairah Pacific Ventures against Ajman Alubond at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Both teams are firmly in the running for a playoff spot having produced decent performances in the first phase of the Emirates D10 League. Although Fujairah lost their previous game against ECB Blues, they are placed third in the Emirates D10 League points table.

Their opponents, Ajman find themselves in fourth, although their win against ECB Blues on Sunday should give them a lot of confidence. With either side looking to strengthen their case for a top-four finish in the Emirates D10 League, we should be in for a cracking game.

Squads to choose from

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Ajman Alubond

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid

Predicted Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

W Muhammad, A Khan, M Kaleem, B Hameed, A Sharafu, L Hazrat, S Sharma, L Singh, S Piya, H Tahir and J Giyanani

Ajman Alubond

A Shakoor, S Sandeep, A Gul-Khan, S Manshad, S Singh, Z Farid, A Mirza, H Arshad, A Hamza, N Aziz and S Asadullah

Match Details

Match: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond

Date: 29th July 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons in the Emirates D10 League with a decent batting track in store for both teams. The dimensions of the ground favour the batsmen, in addition to the ball coming nicely on to the bat.

Although the bowlers might get some help, the batsmen should have a significant say in the outcome of this game.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FPV vs AAD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sandeep, S Singh, B Hameed, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Khan, A Hamza, S Sharma, N Aziz, J Giyanani and S Asadullah

Captain: W Muhammad, Vice-Captain: A Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sandeep, S Singh, B Hameed, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Khan, A Hamza, S Sharma, N Aziz, J Giyanani and S Asadullah

Captain: A Khan, Vice-Captain: S Singh