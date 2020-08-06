FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Aug 6th, 2020

The Emirates D10 League Eliminator is upon us as the Fujairah Pacific Ventures take on Dubai Pulse Secure at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both teams come into this game on the back of stellar performances in the league stage. While Dubai Pulse Secure beat Ajman Alubond and Team Abu Dhabi in consecutive games, Fujairah got the better of heavyweights ECB Blues and will have received a much-needed boost ahead of this encounter.

Fujairah are the odds-on favourites to win this game, although Dubai aren't ones to be taken lightly at any cost. With both sides eyeing a win in this do-or-die game, another entertaining match-up awaits in Dubai.

Squads to choose from

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Dubai Pulse Secure

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

A Sharafu, H Tariq, I Shah, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, S Piya, H Khalid, M Merchant, A Khan, B Hameed and S Sharma

Dubai Pulse Secure

A Khan, F Sheikh, S Ali, F Nawaz, F Amin, F Nawad, U Munir, I Sait, M Rashid, U Hafeez and R Gull

Match Details

Match: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure

Date: 6th August 2020, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides, although the strip has slowed down considerably over the last few games. With the pacers getting some movement, we can expect an even contest between bat and ball. Both teams would ideally look to bat first, with the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FPV vs DPS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, B Hameed, W Muhammad, R Gull, A Khan, A Shan-Sharafu, F Nawaz, F Amin, H Khalid, M Merchant and U Hafeez

Captain: W Muhammad, Vice-Captain: F Nawaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, B Hameed, W Muhammad, R Gull, A Khan, A Shan-Sharafu, F Nawaz, L Hazrat, S Sharma, M Merchant and U Hafeez

Captain: F Nawaz, Vice-Captain: A Shan-Sharafu