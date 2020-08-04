FPV vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Aug 5th, 2020

The second Emirates D10 League match on Wednesday features a mouthwatering clash between ECB Blues and Fujairah Pacific Ventures. Both teams are assured of a place in the top four, owing to their stellar performances throughout the competition.

While Fujairah have 10 points from nine games, ECB Blues currently occupy the second spot with seven wins so far. Both teams are in good form heading into this game, although ECB Blues will hold the edge owing to a superior batting unit.

With experience on their side as well, the Blues will eye another win in Dubai although it is easier than done. All in all, another cracking encounter beckons with both sides looking to sustain their momentum on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

ECB Blues

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

W Muhammad, M Kaleem, A Khan, B Hameed, I Shah, A Sharafu, L Hazrat, H Tahir, S Sharma, S Piya and H Khalid

ECB Blues

C Suri, R Mustafa, M Boota, M Usman, V Aravind, K Daud, A Shetty, A Javed, K Meiyappan, M Khan and A Javed

Match Details

Match: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues

Date: 5th August 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Although the dimensions of the ground are slightly longer than those at the ICC Academy Ground, the batsmen should enjoy the conditions with little help on offer for the pacers. Both teams would love to make good use of the conditions first up, with 100 being a competitive total in Dubai.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FPV vs ECB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, B Hameed, L Hazrat, C Suri, W Muhammad, R Mustafa, A Khan, A Raza, S Sharma, H Khalid and A Shetty

Captain: V Aravind, Vice-Captain: R Mustafa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, M Usman, L Hazrat, C Suri, W Muhammad, R Mustafa, K Daud, A Raza, S Sharma, H Khalid and A Shetty

Captain: R Mustafa, Vice-Captain: W Muhammad