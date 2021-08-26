FR vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

France Women will take on the Netherlands Women in the third match of the Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier at the La Manga Club Top Ground in Cartagena on Thursday.

France Women lost their previous T20I series against Germany by a disastrous 5-0 margin. Their inability to score runs has hampered them thoroughly. Netherlands Women, meanwhile, will be playing their second match of the day. They arrive into the qualifiers following a 2-1 series loss against Ireland in July this year.

FR vs ND-W Probable Playing 11 Today

FR XI

Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King, Poppy Mc Geown, Maelle Cargouet (wk), Thea Graham, Cindy Breteche, Emmanuelle Brelivet (c), Marie Violleau, Emma Chance, Magali Marchello

ND-W XI

Iris Zwilling, Heather Siegers (c), Babette de Leede (wk), Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Silver Siegers, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Juliet Post, Hannah Landheer, Annemijn Thomson

Match Details

FR vs ND-W, Third Match, Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Date and Time: 26th August, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Top Ground, Cartagena

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be balanced and will offer good competition between bat and ball. However, don’t be surprised if bowlers have the upper hand in this game. A score of 130 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s FR vs ND-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B d Leede could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for her side. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. De Leede scored 81 runs in three innings at an average of 40.5 against Ireland Women.

Batsmen

M Veringmeier is a decisive and consistent batter for Netherlands Women who could be a captaincy pick for FR vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She amassed 122 runs in three matches against Ireland at an average of 40.66.

J King is the best batter in the France Women squad. She has scored 175 runs at an average of 25 in 11 T20Is and has also picked up seven wickets.

All-rounders

H Siegers could prove to be an instrumental asset for her side. She scored 31 runs which included two boundaries against Scotland Women.

Bowlers

S Siegers will be expected to lead the line for Netherlands Women.

Top 5 best players to pick in FR vs ND-W Dream11 prediction team

M Veringmeier (ND-W)

B de Leede (ND-W)

P McGeown (FR-W)

H Siegers (ND-W)

Jennifer King (FRA)

Important stats for FR vs ND-W Dream11 prediction team

M Veringmeier: 353 runs and 2 wickets

B de Leede: 271 runs

P McGeown: 47 runs and 3 wickets

H Siegers: 242 runs and 18 wickets

J King: 175 runs and 7 wickets

FR vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Today

FR vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B de Leede, R Rijke, M Veringmeier, J King, H Siegers, F Overdijk, I Zwilling, P Geown, S Siegers, M Violleau, C Breteche

Captain: M Veringmeier, Vice-Captain: F Overdijk

FR vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B de Leede, R Rijke, M Veringmeier, J King, H Siegers, F Overdijk, E Brelivet, P Geown, S Siegers, M Violleau, C Breteche

Captain: H Siegers, Vice-Captain: P Geown

