FR-W vs AUT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 8

France (FR-W) will take on Austria (AUT-W) in the eighth match of the Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club in Dreux on Sunday.

Austria have had an average campaign so far. They beat Spain by 35 runs in their first match but lost to Jersey by 70 runs in their second. Their poor batting was responsible for their defeat, so they need to capitalize against an out-of-form France team. France are winless in the tournament, losing both matches to Jersey.

FR-W vs AUT-W Probable Playing XIs

FR-W

Lara Aramas (c), Cindy Breteche, Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Maelle Cargouet (wk), Ganesh Pooja, Blandine Verdon, Poppy McGeown, Marie Violleau, Louise Lestavel, Lydia Templeman.

AUT-W

Busra Uca (wk), Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Rezarta Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz (c), Harjivan Bhullar, Anisha Nookala, Priya Sabu, Valentina Avdylaj, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Ashmaan Saifee.

Match Details

Match: FR-W vs AUT-W, Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 8.

Date and Time: May 8, 2022; 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, Dreux.

Pitch Report

The track at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club is well-balanced, with something for both bowlers and batters. Pacers could have an advantage, as the pitch has movement and bounce. Anything above 170 runs could be a par score.

Today’s FR-W vs AUT-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Busra Uca: She scored 15 runs off 35 deliveries, including one four, in her last game but was unable to convert it to a big score. Nevertheless, she could be a valuable addition in your fantasy team.

Batters

Priya Sabu: She showed signs of returning to form in her previous game, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 12, but she's yet to deliver with the bat.

All-rounders

Mahadewa Pathirannehelage: The experienced all-rounder has six wickets at an average of 6.16 and has looked promising with the bat. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Rabia Iqbal: She is a genuine wicket-taker for her team. She has picked up three wickets in two games in the competition so far and could prove to be an effective pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in FR-W vs AUT-W Dream11 prediction team

Jo Stiglitz (AUT-W) - 132 points.

Lydie Templeman (FRA-W) - 79 points.

Valentina Avdylaj (AUT-W) - 111 points.

Key stats for FR-W vs AUT-W Dream11 prediction team

Uswa Syed - Two wickets in two games; Bowling Average: 18.50.

Poppy McGeown – 67 runs in two games; Batting average: 67.00.

Marie Violleau - Two wickets in two games; Bowling average: 22.00.

FR-W vs AUT-W Dream11 Prediction

FR-W vs AUT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Busra Uca, Priya Sabu, Tara Britton, Marie Violleau, Antoinette Stiglitz, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Marie Violleau, Poppy McGeown, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Valentina Avdylaj, Cindy Breteche.

Captain: Mahadewa Pathirannehelage. Vice-Captain: Antoinette Stiglitz.

FR-W vs AUT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maelle Cargouet, Priya Sabu, Tara Britton, Harjivan Bhullar, Antoinette Stiglitz, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Lydia Templeman, Poppy McGeown, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Valentina Avdylaj, Ganesh Pooja.

Captain: Mahadewa Pathirannehelage. Vice-Captain: Poppy McGeown.

Edited by Bhargav