FR-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 7

France (FR-W) will take on Spain (ESP-W) in the seventh match of the Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club in Dreux on Sunday.

France have lost their two matches in the competition and are rooted to the bottom of the standings. They lost to Jersey by six and seven wickets respectively.

Spain, meanwhile. have had a similar campaign like France. They have lost their three games so far. Their qualifying chances are almost over. Spain will like to end their campaign with a victory against France.

FR-W vs ESP-W Probable Playing XIs

FR-W

Marie Violleau, Alix Brodin, Tara Britton (C), Poppy McGeown, Blandine Verdon, Ganesh Pooja, Cindy Breteche, Lydia Templeman, Maelle Cargouet (wk), Beatrice Pierre, Magali Marchello.

ESP-W

Amy Brown-Carrera (C), Elspeth Fowler, Jaspreet Kaur, Rabia Iqbal, Rabia Mushtaq, Aliza Saleem (wk), Uswa Syed, Tashiba Mirza, Zenab Iqbal, Muskan Naseeb, Hifsa Butt.

Match Details

Match: FR-W vs ESP-W, Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 7.

Date and Time: May 8, 2022; 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, Dreux.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a pretty nice batting surface, and pacers could prove to be crucial. Spinners could prove key in the middle overs.

Today’s FR-W vs ESP-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Cargouet is the most reliable choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy side. She'll be expected to pile up runs for her side.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, U Syed has shown her all-round skills in the competition. She has scored 13 runs and has also grabbed two wickets.

All-rounders

P McGeown is a key player for France, who has been leading the way with the bat. She has amassed 57 runs so far.

R Ahmed Iqbal, meanwhile, is a wonderful all-rounder who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. She has scored three runs and has scalped as many wickets. She could be a fine multiplier pick in your FR-W vs ESP-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Despite being listed as a bowler, E Fowler has done the talking with the bat. She has scored 99 runs in three games.

Five best players to pick in FR-W vs ESP-W Dream11 prediction team

A Brown-Carrera (ESP-W) – 173 points

E Fowler (ESP-W) – 139 points

U Syed (ESP-W) – 119 points

P McGeown (FR-W) – 99 points

R Ahmed Iqbal (ESP-W) – 96 points.

Key stats for FR-W vs ESP-W Dream11 prediction team

E Fowler: 99 runs

U Syed: 13 runs and 2 wickets

P McGeown: 57 runs

R Ahmed Iqbal: 3 wickets.

FR-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction

FR-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cargouet, T Mirza, A Brown-Carrera, U Syed, T Britton, P McGeown, R Ahmed Iqbal, J Grang Kaur, E Fowler, G Pooja, C Breteche.

Captain: U Syed. Vice-Captain: R Ahmed Iqbal.

FR-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cargouet, A Brown-Carrera, U Syed, T Britton, A Brodin, P McGeown, R Ahmed Iqbal, M Violleau, E Fowler, G Pooja, C Breteche.

Captain: P McGeown. Vice-Captain: E Fowler.

Edited by Bhargav