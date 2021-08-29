FR-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Match eight of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers has France Women (FR-W) taking on Ireland Women (IR-W at La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Murcia on Sunday.

After a loss to the Scottish team earlier in the week, Ireland will look to bounce back with a better performance and get their campaign back on track in today's fixture. However, they face a decent France side who are yet to show what they are truly capable of doing in this format.

IR-W vs FR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

FR-W XI

Tara Britton, Lara Aramas, Jen King, Poppy McGeown, Thea Graham, Emmanuelle Brelivet (c), Tracy Rodriguez, Marie Violleau, Emma Chance, Maelle Cargouet (wk) and Cindy Breteche

IR-W XI

Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray and Ava Canning

Match Details

FR-W vs IR-W, Match 8, Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Date and Time: 29th August, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons in Cartagena with some help on offer for the pacers as well. Although the pitch is slightly on the slower side, the batters will look to go on the attack in the powerplay overs. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, making for an even contest. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 140 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s FR-W vs IR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Maelle Cargouet: Despite batting lower down the order, Maelle Cargouet is one of the more promising players on the French circuit. Adding to her wicketkeeping ability into the mix, she should be a good option to have in your fantasy team.

Batter

Jen King: Jennifer King is due for a big score in the tournament. With her ability to play pace and spin equally well, she is one to watch out for in this fixture.

All-rounder

Eimear Richardson: Eimear Richardson's all-round ability has added a lot of balance and depth to the Irish side. The all-rounder has starred with the ball and adding to her eye for a boundary with the bat, she is a must-have in your FR-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ava Canning: Ava Canning has been brilliant with the new ball with a few wickets to her name already. With conditions suiting swing bowling, Canning is a handy option to have in your FR-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in FR-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team

Gaby Lewis (IR-W) - 156 points

Eimear Richardson (IR-W) - 152 points

Thea Graham (FR-W) - 88 points

Important stats for FR-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team

Gaby Lewis - 113 runs in two matches in this tournament, SR: 148.68

Eimear Richardson - 4 wickets in two matches in this tournament, Average: 7.25

Emmanuelle Brevilet - 62 runs and 10 wickets in 13 WT20I matches

FR-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Today

FR-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cargouet, G Lewis, R Stokell, J King, L Delany, L Paul, E Richardson, E Brelivet, L Maritz, A Canning and T Graham

Captain: G Lewis. Vice-captain: E Richardson

FR-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cargouet, G Lewis, R Stokell, J King, L Delany, E Chance, E Richardson, S MacMahon, L Maritz, A Canning and T Graham

Captain: G Lewis. Vice-captain: A Canning

