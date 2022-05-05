×
FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 1

FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, Women's T20 Quadrangular Series
Anjishnu Roy
ANALYST
Modified May 05, 2022 12:24 PM IST
Preview

France Women (FR-W) will take on Jersey Women (JER-W) in the first match of the Women’s T20 quadrangular series at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club in Dreux on Thursday, 5 May.

Along with France Women and Jersey Women, Austria Women and Spain Women are also part of the series. Both France Women and Jersey Women will be eager to start their campaign with a win.

FR-W vs JER-W Probable Playing 11 Today

FR-W XI

Maelle Cargouet, Lara Armas, Louise Lestavel, Marie Violleau, Tara Britton, Poppy Mc Geown, Alix Brodin, Cindy Breteche, Lydie Templeman, Ganesh Pooja, Krystel Lemoine.

JER-W XI

Grace Wetherall, Lily Greig, Olive Smith, Trinity Smith, Georgia Mallett, Tea Brocklesby, Flo Copley, Chloe Greechan, Rose Hill, Erin Gouge, Charlie Miles.

Match Details

FR-W vs JER-W, Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 1

Date and Time: 5th May, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, Dreux

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club generally favors the batters, the pacers might find some movement with the new ball. The spinners might come into the picture as well as the match progresses.

Today’s FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Cargouet is handy with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

G Mallet is an outstanding batter who has scored 86 runs in seven matches.

T Britton has amassed 54 runs in nine matches so far.

All-rounder

L Armas is a vital player for France Women. She bats in the middle order and is also a pretty decent bowler.

Bowlers

R Hill is expected to lead her side's bowling unit, having picked up seven wickets in as many games.

Top 5 best players to pick in FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 prediction team

G Mallet (JER-W)

T Britton (FR-W)

L Greig (JER-W)

L Armas (FR-W)

R Hill (JER-W)

Important stats for FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 prediction team

G Mallet: 86 runs in seven games

T Britton: 54 runs in nine games

P McGeown: 60 runs and three wickets in eight games

R Hill: 7 wickets in seven games

FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series)

FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cargouet, G Mallet, P McGeown, T Britton, T Brocklesby, L Armas, L Greig, O Smith, C Greechan, C Breteche, R Hill.

Captain: G Mallet. Vice-captain: T Britton.

FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cargouet, G Mallet, P McGeown, T Britton, T Brocklesby, L Armas, L Greig, O Smith, C Greechan, L Templeman, R Hill.

Captain: L Armas. Vice-captain: L Greig.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

