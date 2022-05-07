FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 5

France Women (FR-W) will take on Jersey Women (JER-W) in the fifth match of the Women’s T20I quadrangular series 2022 at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club on Saturday, 7 May.

France Women lost their first game to Jersey Women, who are currently atop the standings, having won their first three matches.

FR-W vs JER-W Probable Playing 11 today

France Women: Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Marie Emmanuelle Violleau (c), Poppy McGeown, Ganesh Pooja, Lydia Templeman, M Marchello-Nizia, Cindy Breteche, Blandine Verdon, Beatrice Pierre, Maelle Cargouet (wk)

Jersey Women: Maria Da Rocha, Charlie Miles, Lily Greig, Chloe Greechan (c), Mia Maguire (wk), Trinity Smith, Grace Wetherall, Tea Brocklesby, Georgia Mallett, Erin Gouge, Florrie Copley

Match Details

FR-W vs JER-W, 5th Match, Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022

Date & Time: May 7th 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club

Pitch Report

The Dreux Sport Cricket Club isn't really known to produce high-scoring encounters. The bowlers usually dominate proceedings at the venue, where the par score is about 120-130.

Today’s FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mia Maguire, 15, has batted only once in the tournament, smashing a solid 44* against Spain Women.

Batter

Craig Miles is the tournament's leading run-getter iwith 103 runs in three innings.

All-rounders

Trinity Smith has been effective with both the bat and ball. She has scored 64 runs and taken three wickets.

Marie Emmanuelle Violleau bowled a good spell in the last game, returning with figures of 2/23 from 3.3 overs.

Bowler

Chloe Greechan has bowled well in the tournament, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Trinity Smith (JER-W): 194 points

Chloe Greechan (JER-W): 167 points

Craig Miles (JER-W): 167 points

Maria Da Rocha (JER-W): 130 points

Marie Emmanuelle Violleau (FR-W): 65 points

Important stats for FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Trinity Smith: 64 runs & 3 wickets

Chloe Greechan: 30 runs & 3 wickets

Craig Miles: 103 runs

Marie Emmanuelle Violleau: 2 wickets

FR-W vs JER-W Dream11 Prediction (Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022)

Dream11 Team for France Women vs Jersey Women - Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mia Maguire, M Marchello-Nizia, Maria Da Rocha, Charlie Miles, Marie Emmanuelle Violleau, Trinity Smith, Georgia Mallett, Lydia Templeman, Chloe Greechan, Erin Gouge, Ganesh Pooja.

Captain: Trinity Smith. Vice-captain: Marie Emmanuelle Violleau.

Dream11 Team for France Women vs Jersey Women - Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mia Maguire, Beatrice Pierre, Maria Da Rocha, Charlie Miles, Poppy McGeown, Marie Emmanuelle Violleau, Trinity Smith, Georgia Mallett, Cindy Breteche, Chloe Greechan, Erin Gouge.

Captain: Chloe Greechan. Vice-captain: Georgia Mallett.

Edited by Samya Majumdar