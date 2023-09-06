FR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 1, Match 1

The first match of the ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 1 will see France Women (FR-W) square off against the Netherlands Women (ND-W) at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Wednesday, September 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Netherlands Women have various in-form and experienced players in their squad, and thus hold the edge.

FR-W vs ND-W Match Details

The first match of the ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Div 1 will be played on September 6 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The game is set to take place at 2:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FR-W vs ND-W, Match 1

Date and Time: September 6, 2023, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Pacers and spinners both will be crucial on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first. It is advisable to focus on all-rounders since they can help you earn points from both batting and bowling.

FR-W vs ND-W Form Guide

FR-W - Will be playing their first match

ND-W - Will be playing their first match

FR-W vs ND-W Probable Playing XI

FR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Ines Mckeon, Poppy Mc Geown, Ganesh Pooja, Amy Seddon, Marie Violleau (c), Emma Patel, Anika Bester, Tara Britton (wk), Prabhashi Mahawattage, Dorothea Graham, Blandline Verdon

ND-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Iris Zwilling, Heather Siegers (c), Robine Rijke, Sterre Kalis, Babette de Leede (wk), Phebe Molkenboer, Eva Lynch, Hannah Landheer, Mikkie Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Merel Dekeling

FR-W vs ND-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B De Leede

B De Leede is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. T Britton is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Kalis

H Siegers and S Kalis are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Brodin played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P McGeown

I Zwilling and P McGeown are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Landheer is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

E Patel

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Graham and E Patel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Van Der Woning is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FR-W vs ND-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P McGeown

P McGeown will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

I Zwilling

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick I Zwilling as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for FR-W vs ND-W, Match 1

S Kalis

I Zwilling

P McGeown

H Landheer

E Patel

France Women vs Netherlands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

France Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B De Leede

Batters: S Kalis, H Siegers, A Brodin

All-rounders: P McGeown, H Landheer, M Violleau, I Zwilling

Bowlers: E Patel, I Van Der Woning, D Graham

France Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B De Leede

Batters: S Kalis, H Siegers

All-rounders: P McGeown, H Landheer, M Violleau, I Zwilling, A Seddon

Bowlers: E Patel, I Van Der Woning, D Graham