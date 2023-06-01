The tenth match of the ICC Women's World T20 Europe Qualifier Divison 2 will see France-Women (FR-W) square off against Turkey-Women (TUR-W) at the FB Fields in St Clement on Thursday, June 1.

France women have played one match in the tournament and have lost that. They are currently at number five in the points table. Turkey women have played two matches in the tournament and have lost both of them. They are currently at the bottom of the table and both teams will now be looking for a win to improve their position in the points table.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FR-W vs TUR-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

FR-W vs TUR-W Match Details

The 28th game of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on June 1 at the FB Fields in St Clement. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FR-W vs TUR-W, Match 10,

Date and Time: June 1, 2023, Thursday; 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: FB Fields, St Clement

FR-W vs TUR-W Probable Playing XIs

FR-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FR-W Probable Playing XI

I Mckeon, T Britton, G Pooja, P Mahawattage, P McGeown, M Violleau, A Seddon, E Patel, T Graham, A Bester, and L Templemann.

TUR-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TUR-W Probable Playing XI

H Karaduman, B Taylan, G Ayan, H Ocku, E Kilic, O Essiz, G Keles, M Sert, G Cengiz, K Canavarci, and R Sahan.

FR-W vs TUR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Mckeon

I Mckeon has been in good batting form in this tournament and will be a good pick from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batters

G Ayan

G Ayan has not been in the best of forms so far in the tournament. She did look to be in decent touch and among the options available, she will be a good pick from this section.

All-rounder

A Seddon

A Seddon can contribute with both the bat and the ball and could be a very crucial pick from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler

A Bester

A Bester is doing a great job for the team with the ball. She is picking up wickets on a regular basis and that makes her a great choice from the bowlers category.

FR-W vs TUR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

I Mckeon

I Mckeon has been in good form with the bat and has been consistent enough. She looks like a good pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Bester

A Bester has been in good form with the ball and is contributing with wickets regularly. Bester will be a more or less safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for FR-W vs TUR-W, Match 10

I Mckeon

G Ayan

A Seddon

A Bester

T Graham

FR-W vs TUR-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the FB Fields in St Clement will favour the bowlers, especially the seamers. However, the longer the pitch is exposed to the sun, the better it will get for batting. So seam bowlers and middle-order batters will be the best choices for this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

FR-W vs TUR-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-head Team

FR-W vs TUR-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: T Britton, I Mckeon

Batters: G Ayan, E Kilic, P Mahawattage

All-rounders: P McGeown, M Violleau, A Seddon

Bowlers: E Patel, T Graham, A Bester

FR-W vs TUR-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Grand League Team

FR-W vs TUR-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: T Britton, I Mckeon

Batters: G Ayan, E Kilic, P Mahawattage

All-rounders: P McGeown, M Violleau, A Seddon

Bowlers: E Patel, T Graham, A Bester

Poll : 0 votes