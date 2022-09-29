FRA vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 20

Match 20 of the ECC T10 2022 will see France (FRA) lock horns with Belgium (BEL) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, September 29. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the FRA vs BEL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

France are among the weakest teams in this year's ECC tournament as they have lost all of their last five games. Belgium, on the other hand, are the strongest team as they have won five of their last six matches.

France will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Belgium have a better squad. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FRA vs BEL Match Details

Match 20 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 29 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FRA vs BEL, Match 20

Date and Time: September 29, 2022, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Scotland XI and Luxembourg, where a total of 155 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets in 19.1 overs.

FRA vs BEL Form Guide

FRA - L L L L L

BEL - W L W W W W

FRA vs BEL Probable Playing XI

FRA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Noman Amjad (c), Lingeswaran Canessane, Hevit Alodin Jackson (wk), Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Zain Ahmad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Abdul Mahathir, Dawood Ahmadzai, and Rohullah Mangal.

BEL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Sulaiman, Muneeb Muhammad, Sherry Butt, Ali Raza (c & wk), Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat, Reyhan Faiz, Wagas Raja, and Sajad Ahmadzai.

FRA vs BEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Raza (6 matches, 137 runs)

A Raza is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. H Alodin is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Muneeb (4 matches, 63 runs)

M Muneeb and S Zakhil are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Jabarkhel has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

N Amjad (5 matches, 68 runs, 5 wickets)

S Sefat and N Amjad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Rahmatullah Mangal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Rohullah Mangal (5 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Rohullah Mangal and M Ekrami. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Raja is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FRA vs BEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahmanullah Mangal

Rahmanullah Mangal is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 21 runs and picked up eight wickets in the last five games.

N Amjad

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make N Amjad the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 68 runs and scalped five wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for FRA vs BEL, Match 20

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points Rohullah Mangal 6 wickets 250 points S Sefat 17 runs and 5 wickets 227 points N Amjad 67 runs and 5 wickets 382 points K Ahmadi 4 wickets 183 points Rahmanullah Mangal 21 runs and 8 wickets 374 points

France vs Belgium Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

France vs Belgium Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

France vs Belgium Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Raza

Batters: M Muneeb, S Zakhil, I Jabarkhel

All-rounders: Rahmanullah Mangal, S Sefat, N Amjad, K Ahmadi

Bowlers: M Ekrami, Rohullah Mangal, W Raja

France vs Belgium Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

France vs Belgium Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Raza

Batters: M Muneeb, S Butt, L Canessane

All-rounders: Rahmanullah Mangal, S Sefat, N Amjad, Z Ahmad

Bowlers: M Sajad, Rohullah Mangal, W Raja

