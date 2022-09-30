FRA vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Qualifier 2

The Qualifier 2 match of the ECC T10 2022 will see France (FRA) lock horns with Belgium (BEL) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday (September 30). Ahead of this nail-biting clash, here's all you need to know about the FRA vs BEL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

France are among the weakest teams in this year's ECC tournament as they have won only three of their last nine games. Belgium, on the other hand, are among the stronger sides as they have won seven of their last nine matches.

France will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament. However, Belgium have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FRA vs BEL Match Details

The Qualifier 2 match of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 30 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FRA vs BEL, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: September 30, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Belgium and France, where a total of 168 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets in 20 overs.

FRA vs BEL Form Guide

FRA - L L L L L W W L W

BEL - W L W W W W W W L

FRA vs BEL Probable Playing XI

FRA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Noman Amjad (c), Lingeswaran Canessane, Hevit Alodin Jackson (wk), Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Zain Ahmad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Abdul Mahathir, Dawood Ahmadzai, Rohullah Mangal.

BEL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Sulaiman, Muneeb Muhammad, Sherry Butt, Ali Raza (c & wk), Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat, Reyhan Faiz, Wagas Raja, and Sajad Ahmadzai.

FRA vs BEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Raza

A Raza is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. H Alodin is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Muneeb

S Sulaiman and M Muneeb are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Butt has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

N Amjad

A Razaaq and N Amjad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Sefat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Rohullah Mangal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Rohullah Mangal and Rahmatullah Mangal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Dhingra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FRA vs BEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahmatullah Mangal

Rahmatullah Mangal is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

N Amjad

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make N Amjad the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for FRA vs BEL, Qualifier 2

Rohullah Mangal

M Muneeb

N Amjad

S Sefat

Rahmatullah Mangal

France vs Belgium Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

France vs Belgium Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Raza

Batters: S Butt, M Sulaiman, M Muneeb

All-rounders: A Razaaq, N Amjad, Z Ahmed, S Sefat

Bowlers: M Sajad, Rohullah Mangal, Rahmatullah Mangal

France vs Belgium Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Raza

Batters: L Canessane, M Sulaiman, M Muneeb

All-rounders: N Amjad, Z Ahmed, S Sefat

Bowlers: M Sajad, Rohullah Mangal, Rahmatullah Mangal, A Dawood

