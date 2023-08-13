FRA vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 8

The 8th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see France (FRA) square off against Switzerland (CHE) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Sunday, August 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FRA vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

France have won one of their last three matches. Switzerland, on the other hand, have won all of their last four matches of the season. France will give it their all to win the match but Switzerland are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FRA vs CHE Match Details

The 8th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 13 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FRA vs CHE, Match 8

Date and Time: 13 August, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

FRA vs CHE Form Guide

FRA - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

CHE - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

FRA vs CHE Probable Playing XI

FRA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Dawood Ahmadzai, M Ghulami, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Usman Riaz Khan, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Noman Amjad, Lingeswaran Canessane (wk), Zain Ahmad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Mustafa Omer, Rohullah Mangal.

CHE Playing XI

No injury updates.

Idrees Haque (wk), Hassan Ahmad, Izhar Hussain, Osama Mahmood, Asad Mahmood, Arjun Vinod, Ali Nayyer, Aneesh Kumar, Musa Ahmadzai, Ashwin Vinod, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham.

FRA vs CHE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Idrees

M Idrees is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. L Canessane is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

O Mahmood

O Mahmood and H Ahmed are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Z Ahmad played exceptionally well in the last series so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Amjad

A Nayyer and N Amjad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Ahmadzai is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Vinod

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Thanabalasingham and A Vinod. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Ahmadzai is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FRA vs CHE match captain and vice-captain choices

H Ahmed

H Ahmed will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Ahmed has earned 301 points in the last four matches.

O Mahmood

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make O Mahmood the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. He has earned 201 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for FRA vs CHE, Match 8

N Amjad

O Mahmood

A Vinod

H Ahmed

T Thanabalasingham

France vs Switzerland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

France vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Idrees, L Canessane.

Batters: H Ahmed, U Riaz, Z Ahmad, O Mahmood.

All-rounders: N Amjad.

Bowlers: A Vinod, T Thanabalasingham, M Ahmadzai, R Mangal.

France vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Idrees.

Batters: H Ahmed, U Riaz, Z Ahmad, O Mahmood, R Karunamoorthy.

All-rounders: N Amjad.

Bowlers: A Vinod, T Thanabalasingham, M Ahmadzai, I Jabarkhel.