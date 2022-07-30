FRA vs EST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 20

France will take on Estonia in the 20th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B at the Kerava Cricket Ground in Kerava on Saturday.

France are second in Group B, winning two of their three games. They beat table-toppers Norway by 11 runs in their last match and will look to build on that. Meanwhile, Estonia are without a win and languishing at the bottom of the standings. They are coming off a 42-run defeat against the Czech Republic.

FRA vs EST Probable Playing XIs

FRA

Gustav Mckeon, Hevit Alodin Jackson, Zain Ahmad, Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Jubaid Ahamed, Lingeswaran Canessane, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Dawood Ahmadzai, Rohullah Mangal.

EST

Arslan Amjad (c), Stuart Hook (wk), Kalle Vislapuu, Elias Hasan, Habib Khan, Maidul Islam, Ali Masood, Murali Obili, Saqib Naveed, Aditya Paul, Ali Raza.

Match Details

Match: FRA vs EST, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 20.

Date and Time: July 30, 2022, 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kerava Cricket Ground, Kerava.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kerava Cricket Ground in Kerava is a batting-friendly one, so batters can play big shots if they get their eye in. Batting becomes easier in the second innings. Both teams would look to win the toss and chase here.

Today’s FRA vs EST Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Alodin Jackson is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot, and he has been in great form with the bat, scoring 55 runs in three games.

Batters

G Mckeon has been the star with the bat for France, amassing 286 runs in three games at an impressive average of over 95. He's the top-scorer in the competition, bagging two centuries and a half-century. Mckeon has batted at a strike rate of over 170 and should be the first captaincy pick in your FRA vs EST Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Ahmad is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. Ahmad has scored 21 runs and scalped seven wickets in three games. He'll look to make a big impact once again.

N Amjad, meanwhile, has been a wonderful all-rounder who has been extremely key for France. He has scored 42 runs in three games and has picked up six wickets.

Bowlers

M Dawood has done a decent job with the ball, scalping two wickets.

Five best players to pick in FRA vs EST Dream11 prediction team

G Mckeon (FRA) – 274 points

Z Ahmad (FRA) – 278 points

N Amjad (FRA) – 239 points

A Masood (EST) – 173 points

S Hook (EST) – 144 points.

Key stats for FRA vs EST Dream11 prediction team

G Mckeon: 286 runs and 1 wicket

Z Ahmad: 21 runs and 7 wickets

N Amjad: 42 runs and 6 wickets

A Masood: 115 runs and 1 wicket.

FRA vs EST Dream11 Prediction

FRA vs EST Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Alodin Jackson, S Hook, G Mckeon, A Amjad, M Islam, Z Ahmad, N Amjad, A Masood, M Dawood, I Jabarkhel, K Vislapuu.

Captain: G Mckeon. Vice-Captain: Z Ahmad.

FRA vs EST Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Hook, G Mckeon, A Amjad, M Islam, J Ahamed, Z Ahmad, H Khan, N Amjad, M Dawood, R Mangal, I Jabarkhel.

Captain: N Amjad. Vice-Captain: H Khan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far